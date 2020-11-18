Bigg Boss 14: November 17 Written Update: Kavita and Eijaz get into an ugly fight; the captaincy task begins

Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed some shocking twists and turns in the past few days. Read on to know what happened in the last episode.

10:30 PM: The episode starts with Abhinav and Jasmin discussing Kavita. Later, the contestants try to understand what the captaincy task is going to be. Amid this, Jasmin and Kavita get into an argument where they exchange bitter words. Later, Aly too joins the argument. Rahul tries to calm Kavita join but the fight between them doesn’t cease.

10:40 PM: Kavita later gets angry when Jasmin tries to explain her kitchen rules. The argument then shifts from them to Eijaz and Kavita where it turns ugly. Aly and Abhinav stop the duo and especially Kavita who gets furious.

10:55 PM: Later, Kavita tells Abhinav and Nikki that she is not allowed to keep her side and even doesn’t seem interested in her explanations and rather just supports Eijaz in everything. Eijaz is later seen discussing this with Nikki. Later, Jasmin breaks down in front of Rubina and Abhinav and speaks about her fight with Kavita.

11:00 PM: Bigg Boss makes it clear that Kavita’s intention behind pushing Eijaz was only to maintain a distance and not to hurt him. But to set an example, Aly is given the option to warn one of the contestants or remove them from the task.

11:10 PM: The captaincy task is announced where Rubina and Rahul are said to be the king and queen with other contestants shown as the workers. The task begins. The housemates are all seen planning and plotting with each other about the upcoming task. Alliances are formed and even Rubina as the Queen and Rahul as the King start to reach out to housemates and promise them that they will pay them handsomely for the hearts that they stick. The task soon takes a terrifying turn as housemates are seen tearing down hearts from the walls. Aly, Eijaz, and Kavita are at the forefront of all the action.

11:30 PM: Eventually, Queen Rubina and King Rahul end up having a huge clash. Rubina loses her cool when Rahul blames her for supporting Abhinav and not playing the game on her own. He says that Abhinav always acts as her advocate and taunts Rubina, who in turn asks him to not talk about her husband and not joke about him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: November 16 Written Update: Eijaz, Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin, Kavita and Jaan get 'nominated'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV

Share your comment ×