Bigg Boss 14: November 21 Written Update: Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik & Nikki declared safe from elimination

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has come up with most unexpected tasks for the housemates which will bring the real equations of the contestants

In another exciting episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, is back to grill the contestants for their game during the week. This time, he has asked the contestants to name the contestants who make friends for benefits. This Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be different as television queen Ekta Kapoor will be gracing the show and is coming up with some interesting tasks for the housemates which will put the equations to tests in the house.

10:57 PM: Ekta loves Rubina and Rahul in the task and drops hints about the next task which will be coming in the next episode.

10:51 PM: Rubina takes revenge from Aly, Rahul. Nikki takes revenge from Aly, Rahul. Aly takes revenge from Kavita and Pavitra. Pavitra takes revenge from Aly and Eijaz. Eijaz takes revenge from Kavita, Nikki, Jaan, Jasmin, Rahul, Pavitra, Abhinav.

10:35 PM: Rahul takes revenge from Rubina, Abhinav and Nikki. Jaan takes revenge from Eijaz, Kavita. Jasmin takes revenge from Kavita, Eijaz. Abhinav takes revenge from Rahul. Kavita takes revenge from Eijaz, Aly and Jasmin.

10:31 PM: Ekta warns the contestants about the upcoming challenges in the house. She reveals that she will be giving an immunity stone to a contestant who will win her task to impress her. Ekta’s first task is revenge task wherein the contestant have to put foam on the housemate they want to take revenge from.

10:29 PM: Salman states that Kavita and Nikki are safe from elimination this week. Now Rubina, Eijaz and Jaan are in the of elimination. Now, the superstar talks about Ekta Kapoor taking over the show.

10:22 PM: Salman then pulls Abhinav and Rubina’s equation and suggest them to play their own game. His statements left Rubina emotional. Then Salman asks the housemates about which contestants will be saved from elimination. While Kavita names Eijaz, the superstar quiz her about why she is unsure about herself.

09:58 PM: Jaan then discusses the ‘zarurat ki dosti’ task with Eijaz. Salman wonders if they will see any true friendship like the previous season. It is time for the caller of the week and the caller questions Rahul about getting the response to her proposal. Salman teases him about the same. On the other hand, Rahul urges Salman to ask housemate not to mention Disha’s name during their tiffs.

09:46 PM: Salman asks Rubina about Jaan being a true friend with anyone. Talking about Jaan’s friends with benefits, Rubina says she comes on the last point in the list while Aly tops the list. Salman overviews Jaan’s equations with the housemates.

09:36 PM: The next on Salman’s radar is Abhinav. The superstar states that while Abhinav is friends with everyone in the house except Rahul. Salman then questions Abhinav about his intent to be a captain to safe Rubina every time. While Abhinav states that Rubina is his priority, Salman says he doesn’t need to take a begging bowl and request everyone to save her.

09:31 PM: Salman then asks Pavitra about her biggest priorities in life and she states that no one is her priority in the BB house. He then recalls that the lady had once stated that Rahul was her priority and teases her for the same.

09:23 PM: He then asks Rubina if she is on Aly’s priority list to this she denies. Salman tells Aly that he is a strong contender and he shouldn’t play the game on the backfoot rather he should be fearless. He then teases the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor for his equation with Jasmin Bhasin and then announces that Naagin 4 is safe from elimination.

09:18 PM: Salman reviews the task and reveals it is Aly, Pavitra, Jaan and Abhinav who makes friends as per convenience. He then asks Aly about his priorities in the house and it turns out to be Jasmine and Rahul.

09:04 PM: Salman Khan says half of the season is done and the game has picked up in the second half. The contestants are now given a task to name the contestants who are into doing ‘zarurat ki dosti. During the task: Jasmin named Nikki, Pavitra, Kavita and Jaan. Abhinav named, Jaan, Nikki, Rahul and Eijaz. Pavitra named Eijaz, Jasmin, Jaan. Nikki named, Jaan, Kavita, Eijaz and Rahul. Kavita named Jasmin, Eijaz, Aly. Rubina named Nikki and Rahul, Eijaz and Pavitra. Eijaz named Jaan, Nikki, Pavitra and Kavita. Aly named Nikki, Kavita. Rahul named Nikki, Eijaz, Pavitra and Rubina. Jaan named Eijaz, Kavita, Nikki. As a result, Nikki, Jaan, Eijaz and Pavitra were named as the contestants doing zarurat ki dosti.

09:00 PM: TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor grace the show and watches the contestants grooving to the ‘O La La’ from The Dirty Picture and draws a similarity between her shows and Bigg Boss.

