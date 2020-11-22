Bigg Boss 14: November 22 Written Update: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan & Jaan Sanu under the risk of elimination

Ekta Kapoor will bring in lots of drama, action, and fun as she gives housemates some fun-loving tasks on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Read on to know what all happened on BB 14 tonight (November 22, 2020).

Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, and Kavita Kaushik were saved from eliminations yesterday. Today, special guest Ekta Kapoor will yet again bring some new tasks, adding some spark and fun in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She will judge contestants based on their performances, and hand one contestant the 'special immunity stone.' will keep grilling the inmates on their behaviour in the house. Lastly, one from Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Sanu, and Eijaz Khan. So without further ado, let's see what all happened in Bigg Boss 14 house on November 22 (2020) on Weekend Ka Vaar.

9:00 PM: The episode begins with Ekta Kapoor giving the housemates another revengeful task, wherein they have to decide which contestant should leave the house in which week, i.e. Week 7, Week 11, or Week 13 and final week The inmates target their enemies. Contestants feel that Jaan and Kavita will survive only till Week 7, while they feel Nikki and Pavitra. Abhinav and Rahul will get eliminated in Week 13, paving the way for Eijaz, Jasmin, Rubina, and Aly to enter the final week. Salman Khan enters the stage and greets everyone. He talks about one contestant being eliminated. Salman welcomes Ekta Kapoor on stage to reveal who deserves the immunity stone in the BB 14 house.

