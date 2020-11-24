Bigg Boss 14: November 24 Written Update: Aly Goni turns aggressive as he gets in a fight with Kavita Kaushik

Aly Goni will get into a 'massive fight' with Kavita Kaushik leaving everyone shocked. Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla will try to calm him down. Read on to know all that happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on November 24 (2020).

After Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, and Aly Goni's getting nominated yesterday, the Bigg Boss 14 house will take the 'worst' turn tonight. Captain Kavita will get the power to punish housemates who have breached the rules of BB 14, but it will backfire on her when Aly turns aggressive. Kavita and Aly will get into a spat that will get 'ugly' as the latter gets violent and breaks Bigg Boss property. So, without further ado, let's take a look at what is happening in the Bigg Boss 14 house on November 24 (2020).

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with Eijaz and Pavitra discussing over a heated tawa which was on the gas late in the night. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Bach ke rehna re baba.' During the breakfast, Pavitra talks about the heated tawa incident. Nikki, Abhinav, and Eijaz reveal some paranormal activities in the house. Rubina and Eijaz share that they couldn't sleep with peace as they felt some negative energy around. Later, Jasmin talks to Abhinav about Kavita's fake concern towards Eijaz and says that she has started hating Pavitra. Kavita and Nikki talk about the previous day's nominations, as Aly mocks them. Nikki shares that she is happy that Kavita saved Eijaz, and she calls him smart. Abhinav asks Eijaz as justification for going against him, and Kavita intervenes backing Khan. Jasmin and Eijaz get into an argument and the former taunts her for her behaviour in the house and tries to irritate him. Rubina tells that Nikki has become Kavita's puppet, like Jaan was for her. She shares that she is trying to understand the housemates.

10: 45 PM: Kavita talks about Pavitra being dry to Eijaz, and not being happy for him getting saved in the nominations. Aly, Rubina talk about Kavita's rant against him during the nominations task. Jasmin advises Aly that from now on they should only plan for themselves. Bigg Boss reveals about the housemates violating the rules of the house. Bigg Boss gives Kavita a special power to punish the guilty inmates, by sacrificing their personal items permanently. If Kavita is successful in the task, she will directly be a participant in the next captaincy task, if not, she will lose it. Nikki tells Kavita that Aly breached a rule and gave chocolate to Pavitra. Kavita throws Aly's item in the garbage bin, but he picks it up and disobey's her. Aly gets into an argument with Kavita, and Jasmin intervenes intensifying the spat. Aly tells Kavita that if she provides evidence, only then will he follow her. Nikki helps Kavita, but Aly feels she is taking out her personal grudges on him.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×