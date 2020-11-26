Bigg Boss 14: November 25 Written Update: Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik lock horns over tasks

Bigg Boss 14's latest episode witnesses some of the major fights among the housemates. Read on to know what circumstances led to the same.

10:30 PM: The episode starts with a debate between Rubina and Kavita. Rubina tells Kavita that she is not willing to do her duties inside the house because she is not happy with her captaincy. Kavita riles and heated words are exchanged between the two.

10:40 PM: Later, when Rubina refuses to make breakfast, Kavita ends up fighting with Abhinav too calling him names. Soon after the captaincy task is announced where the house is divided in two parts with Rubina and Jasmin at loggerheads. Abhinav, Eijaz, and Pavitra are in Rubina’s team while others are in Jasmin’s team.

10:35 PM: The captaincy task begins with Rubina and Jasmin ripping each other apart to earn a section of the house for their families. Kavita being the moderator calls out Rubina for not cooking breakfast when the former tells her she is down with viral. Rubina gets into an argument with Kavita over the task. Later, at the end of the first round, the kitchen and dining area goes to Jasmin and her family.

11:05 PM: later, Eijaz and Nikki get into a major argument and Pavitra joins in to support Eijaz. Bigg Boss announces that the next area to be fought for is the bedroom.

11:15 PM: During the bedroom task, Rubina and Jasmin put their points across. Nikki buts in and gets into an argument with Rubina’s team. But given that Nikki did not clean the captain’s room this morning, Kavita rules out in favor of Rubina’s team and the area goes to that family.

11:30 PM: Both the families strategize on how to get access to the other side.

Credits :Colors TV

