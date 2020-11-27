Bigg Boss 14: November 27 Written Update: Jasmin, Rubina get into dispute; Nikki, Rahul quarrel for captaincy

From Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik getting in an ugly verbal spat to Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya fighting for their chance to be the new captain, here's all that happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on November 27 (2020). Read on.

Bigg Boss 14 house is on fire, courtesy, the interesting 'batwara' task for captaincy. Ever since this new task was announced, it has created 'huge havoc' in the BB 14 house. Housemates are leaving no stones unturned to prove themselves right, and their opponents wrong. In tonight's episode, team Jasmin Vs team Rubina will continue to take control of the parts of the house from the 'mukhya' of Kavita Kaushik. It will lead to a lot of scuffles and tussles, ultimately deciding, who will be the new captain of BB 14. So, without further ado, here's all that is happening in the Bigg Boss 14 house on November 27 (2020).

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with Abhinav, Rubina talk to Kavita about Jasmin not offering them enough good, Aly defends him and his teammates. Jasmin overhears their spat from the living area and expresses her disappointment with Rubina. Rubina reveals that she is on 'bhook hadtal' for her self-respect. Abhinav explains that they are comparing pillows with food, the latter being a necessity. Kavita talks to Jasmin about the same and says that Rubina is lying. Jasmin gets into an altercation with Rubina saying 'I've seen your real personality.' The 'paratha' chaos continues. Jasmin tells Aly that she did not expect such things from Rubina and Abhinav. Rubina also expresses her anger towards Jasmin. As Pavitra gets emotional, Eijaz consoles her. Bigg Boss announces that the next panchayat will be to claim over the bathroom area. Jasmin's team starts plotting points for their appeal.

10: 45 PM: The round begins, with Rubina putting her points before. Jasmin counters Rubina's allegations against her team members. Jasmin highlights how Rubina and Abhinav have misused more space in the luggage area. As Jasmin points fingers at Eijaz for not maintaining hygiene, he comes out to defend himself, but Nikki feels that he is lying. Eijaz reveals that he has an OCD problem, and thus is very particular cleanliness. As Rubina tries to give it back to Jasmin over her allegations, the latter threatens to expose her 'dirty personal stuff.' Rubina continues to justify the accusations put on her teammates and her, she calls her 'muddas' baseless. Kavita shares her opinions saying that Eijaz complains a lot, while Rahul is understanding. So, the bathroom area goes to Jasmin's team. Rubina tells Abhinav that many real faces will be exposed to this task. Abhinav tells that Aly is 'bol bachchan' and does not do anything because of his confusion, and is a 'bheegi billi.' The 'batwara task' ends. Kavita shares that Jasmin's family (team) has won the task, as they have more control over the house. Abhinav and Kavita discuss the past nominations task and their friendship.

