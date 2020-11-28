Bigg Boss 14: November 28 Written Update: Salman Khan drops hints about GRAND FINALE happening next week

Bigg Boss 14's latest episode witnessed a lot of heated arguments between Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin among other interesting elements. Read on to know more about the same.

The new episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here and it is coming with a lot of interesting segments. Superstar will be seen reviewing the contestants’ game throughout the week. Besides, he will also be seen Jasmin and Rubina’s new rivalry will reach new levels as they will be seen expressing their disappointment towards each other. This isn’t all. Salman will also be having an interesting task and an important announcement to make for the audience. So, brace yourself for an interesting episode of Bigg Boss 14

10:50 PM: Salman then talks about the elimination wherein Aly, Jasmin, Rahul, Pavitra, Rubina and Abhinav are nominated this week. But continues the suspense. He then clarifies that finale week will be coming up with a new and major twist in the game.

10:37 PM: Jasmin begins with roasting her BFF turned arch rival Rubina for confronting attitude and even her dressing sense. Next on her radar is Nikki and Eijaz-Pavitra. Kavita takes over the stage and roasts Jasmin Aly for their equation. Then she roasts Rubina-Abhinav and her roasting seems to have entertained everyone. Kavita and Rubina have a tie in the task.

10:33 PM: Next performance with Aly and Rahul who begin roasting Rubina and Abhinav and take a witty jibe about Rubina being a dominating wife. They also roasted Eijaz and Nikki as well.

10:28 PM: The roast task begins and Rubin starts roasting Rahul Vaidya in an entertaining way. The next on her radar is Aly and Jasmin and Abhinav. She gets decent response from the jury and Salman praised her stint

10:26 PM: The argument takes an ugly turn after Kavita involves Abhinav and the latter loses his calm. Meanwhile, Aly tells Rubina that everyone has been taking advantage of her tiff with Jasmin. Rubina also tells Aly that Jasmin is losing herself post his arrival. On the other hand, Jasmin also argues with Kavita after the latter criticizes Rubina. Kavita tells Jasmin she deserves what she has heard.

10:06 PM: While Rubina discusses the argument with Abhinav, Aly revealed that Jasmin has been influenced by Kavita which is why the Naagin 4 is miffed with Rubina. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress confronts Kavita and she decides to clarify things. But Jasmin was in no mood to listen. Eventually, Rubina and Kavita get into an ugly argument over the same.

10:02 PM: Salman introduces the roast task which will have Nikki, Abhinav, Eijaz and Pavitra as the jury. In this task, the housemates have to prepare a script. While the contestants were preparing for the same, Rubina and Jasmin locked the horns once again.

09:59 PM: The contestants were seen discussing the finale week and the sudden change in the game. While Nikki feels it could be a prank, Salman clarifies that this isn’t a joke and the show will be having eliminations throughout the week.

09:55 PM: Salman asks Nikki when will the show have the grand finale. While she believes it is in January, the Dabangg star reveals it is during the next week. Salman states that only four contestants will be going ahead in the game post the finale week.

09:45 PM: Salman Khan talks about top 4 contestants and this includes Rubina Dilaik and the superstar praises for her performance. He then asks the contestants to decide about the remaining contestants

09:40 PM: Nikki feels Abhinav, Eijaz and Pavitra weren’t seen in the show this week. She also stated that Rubina didn’t even let her husband speak.

09:36 PM: Nikki Tamboli replaces Jasmin as the villain of the house. Nikki states that Jasmin’s game changed after Aly made his entry in the show. Rubina, Rahul, Kavita and Eijaz also believed that Jasmin is going strong because of Aly. Nikki defends the allegations against her like a pro and Salman supports her.

09:27 PM: The next person to sit on the villain of the house chair is Jasmin. Rubina feels she doesn’t respect friendship and that she is losing herself in the house. Once again. the ladies are seen locking horns about their changed behaviour in the tasks. Rubina continues with her statement that Jasmin is immature and making a fool of herself. But Salman supports Jasmin and said that there is no harm in being immature

Kya dost the jo, ab nahi karte ek dooje ko zara bhi pasand? Kaisi padh gayi hai @jasminbhasin aur @RubiDilaik ke rishte mein daraar, dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. pic.twitter.com/y5ormxhgp1 — Sunne mein aaya hai ... (@BiggBoss) November 28, 2020

09:20 PM: Rubina and Jasmin once again get into an argument about the previous task after the Shakti actress stated that Jasmin was bargaining on necessities which was wrong on her part. Rubina stated that she is highly disappointed with Jasmin. Salman stated that both the teams were just doing the task.

09: 14 PM: Jasmin states that Rubina creates a ruckus out of nothing. However, Rubina stated that these allegations are baseless. She also gets into an argument with Rahul for jumping into the argument out of nowhere. Next person to speak about Rubina is Aly and he says that Rubina has been exaggerating things.

09:08 PM: Rahul shares his views about Rubina and Jasmin’s recent tiff, but the actress feels the former Indian Idol singer has been the one who adds fuel to the fire. Salman then asks Jasmin if she gets influenced by Rahul and Kavita, but she clarifies that she doesn’t pay heed to them. She then opens up on her conflict with Rubina and the two gets into an argument.

09:00 PM: Salman Khan greets the audience and drops hints about an upcoming announcement. He then reviews the game during the week. This begins with the villain of the house title and the first one to sit on the villain chair is Rubina. Then Kavita is asked about her complaints with the actress has a long to list. Rubina defends her and called Kavita’s complaints baseless.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena REACT to Jasmin Bhasin’s changed game post Aly Goni’s arrival

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×