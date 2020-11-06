Bigg Boss 14: November 6 Written Update: Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni win the luxury budget task

This new episode of Bigg Boss 14 witnessed an interesting luxury budget task wherein the team members were seen putting in all the effort to win the task.

Bigg Boss 14 has been coming up with some interesting twists and turns with every passing day and each episode is adding on to the entertainment quotient of the show. So far, a lot has happened inside the BB house. Lately, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik were eliminated. Soon after Aly Goni made his way inside the house as the new wild card contestant to support his BFF Jasmin Bhasin. But his entry is expected to bring new twists in the game of Bigg Boss 14.

November 6, 2020 (Written Update):

12:00 AM: Nikki calls Jaan as kitanu and says that keeps talking about her behind her back. Nikki feels Jaan has no clue about his friends and foes but the later doesn't agree with this tag. Eijaz tags Rubina as peepli as he feels she has been the sadan failane wali teacher which Rubina accepts in a hilarious way. Aly and Jasmin announce Pavitra as the winner of the task. Paying heed to Aly's advice, Jasmin apologises to Eijaz for hurting him in any way. Later, Jaan and Eijaz also reconcile their difference

11: 40 PM: Rahul and Shardul are seen performing a funny act wherein the latter is seen flirting with Rahul who is dressed as a girl. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announces a task and asks the contestants to give certain taglines to the housemates. The task will be judged by Jasmin and Aly. Rubina comes first he names Abhinav as lambi race ka ghoda. Next is Pavitra who gives Neelgiri to Eijaz and explains that she wants to him remove the stains on him. Then comes Eijaz who thanks Pavitra for his words. Jaan gives the title of Pudina to Rahul and his own reasons to do that.

11:38 PM: Abhinav is upset with Nikki for destroying personal stuff but Nikkia compares it with Rubina destroying her coffee. On the other hand, Jaan is disappointed after losing another relationship, while Eijaz tells Aly that he has been praying for Jaan but he won't do that. Meanwhile, Jaan apologises to Eijaz for using an abusive language against his family but the actor refuses to forgive him. On the other hand, Aly asks Jasmin never misbehave with any contestant. This isn't all. He also asks her to respect Eijaz as a senior actor.

11:22 PM: Bigg Boss asks Jasmin decision for the task to this, the actress hailed team farishtey for their efforts. However, team shaitaan was announced as the winner by the sanchalak and they get the luxury budget hamper which they can share with Jasmin. Eijaz then apologises to Rubina for being mean during the task. Later, Rubina hails Aly performance, however, the latter apologises for the actress teddy getting destroyed during the task.

11:18 PM: Aly asks Jaan to calm down, he loses his calm. Jaan is upset with Eijaz using a foul language against him. However, Pavitra lashes out at Jaan for not understanding the task. Hurt by Eijaz’s gesture, Jaan breaks his ties with the actor and asks him not to call him brother. The singer later breaks down in front of Jasmin and the actress was seen consoling him.

11:10 PM: Eijaz Khan asks Jasmin to tell team farishtey not to touch his injured shoulder and this sparks an argument between them. Rubina then tires to serve something but Eijaz spills it out. Rubina tries her best to irk Eijaz and she does succeed to some extent. And meanwhile, Eijaz and Nikki get into an argument. Later, Nikki warns everyone about destroying her dresses for Weekend Ka Vaar worth Rs 1 lakh. While sanchalak takes a break, Eijaz and Jaan get into a heated argument as the latter is seen expressing his disappointment towards the actor.

11:06 PM: Aly advises Eijaz to trigger Jaan in the absence of sanchalak Jasmin. Meanwhile, Aly also apologises to Abhinav for getting the soft toy destroyed. On the other hand, Jasmin advises the team farishtey to also make the team shaitan break the rules. This begins with Pavitra targeting Eijaz and latter is getting a little irked.

10:57 PM: Eijaz then targets Pavitra and gives her a task. On the other hand, Abhinav is upset with Rubina for not letting him complete his sentence. Jasmin then re-reads the rules and to clarify things in favour of team farishtey. Meanwhile, Aly is upset with Jasmin’s ignorance and says that there is groupism in the house. Aly is mighty upset with Jasmin for not hearing her out.

10:54 PM: Nikki suggests Eijaz trigger Jaan’s OCD. Eijaz asks Jaan to be a dog and follow him. He then asks Jaan to lick the toilet seat and soon Jasmin intervenes and says that it is unhygienic for health. Eijaz asks Jaan to put his hand in the commode and flush it. He then tries removing his shirt to which he denies. Later, Jaan breaks down.

10:48 PM: Nikki lashes out at Rubina and asks her to tear his favourite teddy. While Rubina is doing the task, Eijaz and Aly are of the opinion that she is breaking the rule by not abiding by it. Team shaitaan is leaving no stone unturned to make team farishtey break the rules. While Nikki asks Rubina to spill the chutney on him, she has been playing it smart. Jasmin is seen supporting team farishtey, Aly is miffed and called Jasmin biased.

10:43 PM: Aly, Eijaz and Nikki were seen making plans to make the other team break the rules. On the other hand, Abhinav is asking his team to stay calm in the game. Aly has planned some dirty plans for team farishtey. Eijaz asks Jaan to remove his shirt and pants to which he denied. He then asked Jaan to trim his beard.

10:39 PM: Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task wherein the house is divided in two teams – farishtey and shaitan. While Aly, Eijaz, Nikki were team shaitan, team farishtey included Rubina, Abhinav, Pavitra and Jaan. These teams were given their respective rules while both the team had to abide by.

10:34 PM: Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh get into an argument over duties inside the red zone. Naina feels that neither Shardul and Rahul doesn’t help her in cooking. While Shardul defends himself, Pavitra comes out in Naina’s defence. However, the argument intensifies.

10:30 PM: The day starts on an energetic note with the song Bala from ’s Housefull 4. Rubina and Nikki were seen dancing to the song. Jasmine Bhasin were later seen discussing Eijaz Khan’s age as the latter is working out on a treadmill. Rahul Vaidya reconciles his issues with Nikki. The two were at loggerheads post the nomination task wherein Nikki had tricked him with a dirty trick.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz calls Jasmin 'biased' for favouring Rubina during the task; Nikki agrees with him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×