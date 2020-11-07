Bigg Boss 14: November 7 Written Update: Kavita Kaushik makes her way inside BB house once again

In an entertaining episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 14 has come with a dhamakedaar surprise for the contestants as Kavita Kaushik is back in the game.

Bigg Boss 14 which has witnessed several interesting twists in its journey so far. And now is the time to gear up for one of the most entertaining episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar. Hosted by , tonight’s episode is coming with a high dose of entertainment and some game-changing twists. The housemates will be seen celebrating the show’s successful one month run and will be performing inside the BB house along with giving a glimpse of their journey on the show. Besides, the popular reality show will be graced by some interesting guests as well. So, brace yourself for a roller coaster ride:

November 7, 2020 (Written Update):

10:53 PM: Aly and Jasmin discuss Eijaz's issue with the actress. Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik makes her way back inside BB house and gets a warm welcome from everyone except Pavitra. Salman is excited to watch Kavita and Eijaz's nok-jhok in the coming episodes.

10:39 PM: Salman teases the nominated contestants Shardul, Naina and Rahul about elimination.

10:35 PM: Salman states that every contestant of the show has witnessed their share of struggles in the house. He then asks the panel to give their decision and the four guests give her a green signal to enter the house.

10:32 PM: Vindu Dara Singh mentions that Eijaz was quite excited about Kavita’s entry in the house. He advises her to show her real personality. On the other hand, Kamya tells Kavita that she was shown in a negative light and asks her whom does she blame for it. Kavita takes the blame and said that she was quite emotional after she was getting the stamp of rejected during a task which led to an emotional outburst. She then mentioned it is a game to be played by the mind and not emotions. However, Salman stated that irrespective how one plays the game, no one should demean the other one.

10: 28 PM: Surbhi asks Kavita what according to her was the reason behind her elimination. Kavita explains how she was misguided by Eijaz when she had entered the house, but was later shocked to see his different personality which often provoked her time and again. She stated that she had an emotional outburst after she suppressed her anger against Eijaz and blasted after reaching a saturation point.

10:26 PM: Salman welcomes Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss theatre and gives her the golden chance to enter the house once again. However, she has to impress the panelists Vindu Dara Singh, Arti Singh, Surbhi Chandna and Kamya Punjabi. Arti questions her for being rude inside the house especially about her tiff with Shardul on the first day. Kavita defends herself and feels Shardul was being lazy.

09:55 PM: Now is the time by a single performance by Rahul Vaidya who performed on ‘I am the best’ and gained 19 points. The last performance is by Shardul and Naina who were shaking a leg ‘Idhar Chala Main Udha Chala’ and got full marks and won the task.

09:37 PM: The next jodi is Aly and Jasmin who performed on Tere Mere Beech Mein and they gave a cute performance. The duo got 16 points. And now comes the performance of Rubina and Abhinav who performed on Biwi No 1 which was hailed by the choregraphers. They got 18.5 points. Next performance in by Nikki and Jaan shaking a leg on ‘Kyu Aage Peeche Dolte Ho’ and got 13 stars.

09:33 PM: Salman then asks the guest to judge the contestants with the performance as they will be giving a glimpse of their journey on the show through their dance. The first jodi to perform is Pavitra and Eijaz and they give a sizzling performance on ‘Allah Duhai’. Remo loved Eijaz’s performance and lauded Pavitra as well. They got 15 points from the choreographers.

09:22 PM: Salman Khan welcomes Salman Yusuff Khan, Remo D’Souzza, Shakti Mohan and Puneet Pathak on BB14 stage. The host congratulates Puneet for his engagement. The four guests undergo the BBQ test and it was quite an entertaining one. Later, Jaan, Shardul, Rahul and Abhinav are made to do the Garmi step. In fact, Salman Khan, Salman Yusuff and Punit also do the step on the stage.

09:14 PM: Salman drops hints that he has certain points to discuss but he will do it after the celebration tonight. He also said the contestants have played very safe in the ‘Abhi Nahi To Kabhi Nahi’ task. He then asks Aly about his journey so far and latter seems quite excited. Salman then gives Aly a task and picks Nikki as a representative for doing healthy flirting with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor. Soon, the two are seen entertaining with their healthy entertaining.

09:08 PM: Jasmin rings the bell for Jaan and asks him to move over Nikki and start playing the game now. Nikki was planning to ring the bell for Jaan but changes the mind and advises Naina to play the game without fear. Jaan rings the bell for himself and says that it is high time he should change his approach about certain things. Eijaz rings the bell for Shardul and asks him to up his game. Next, he rings the bell for Jaan to come out of his comfort zone. The third name on his list is Jasmin and Eijaz has given her a tip about leadership skills. However, this sparks a small argument between Eijaz and Jasmin. Naina gives a wake up call for Shardul and advises him to listen to what others have to say. But the latter has a strong defence here.

09:05 PM: Bigg Boss has given the contestants a task wherein they will have to speak their heart out about the housemates which they haven’t spoken so far. Pavitra takes it as the opportunity and asks Naina to wake up and take charge of the game. Rubina also has similar advice for Shardul. Abhinav comes up with an advice for Eijaz Khan and speaks how the Tanu Weds Manu actor has been showing different personalities in the show at every point.

09:00 PM: The episode begins with a glimpse of Salman’s chamber wherein he has answering certain questions about the show and his love life in the wittiest way. He kicks starts the fifth weekend of the show and announces the celebration on the show.

