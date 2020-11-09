Bigg Boss 14: November 8 Written Update: Aly Goni looses his cool; Farah Khan 'grills' Jasmin, Eijaz & others

A lot of drama is going to take place in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight on November 9, 2020. From Aly Goni getting furious for being put in quarantine to Farah Khan and two journalists grilling the housemates, here's what is happening in the BB 14 house.

After Naina Singh's eviction, a lot is going to change in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Since it has been over one month of housemates being locked in the house, they will finally come in their form and decide to play on the front foot. While some housemates will plan strategies, some will lose their cool. However, overall the dynamics will change, cause as and Bigg Boss said 'Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi!' It's time for survival in Bigg Boss season 14 now.

November 9, 2020 (Written Update):

10: 45 PM: Eijaz and Rahul talk feel pity about Aly's condition. Jasmin tries to calm Aly down as it is a game. Bigg Boss schools Aly for his behaviour, and not co-operating with them. BB reveals that his COVID-19 test was done at 11 am a day before, and it takes 24-hours for the test results to come. However, Aly lost his cool before a day's time. Bigg Boss expresses his disappointment with Aly and reveals that his reports are negative, his quarantine period is over. Aly then steps into the house after receiving bashing from Bigg Boss. He later apologizes for his over-reaction and anger. Jasmin is happy to have Aly in the house, and he makes her hair. Rahul is happy to see Aly and Jasmin's cute friendship but also expresses to Nikki that he is sad to not have a true friend in the house. Nikki and Rahul discuss their friendship and behaviour with each other. The two clarify their differences, and Rahul pecks a kiss on Nikki's cheeks, as she gets emotional. Nikki opens her heart out in front of Rahul. She reveals that she was hurt by him calling her 'neutral' friend, and Nikki sheds tears, and Rahul consoles her. Jasmin teases Aly that she is 'possessive' about his friendship and he should not try to make female friends here. Later, Pavitra apologizes to Eijaz about her ugly fight with her, and he appreciates it.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with Jasmin talks to Eijaz about him asking Jaan to put his hand in the toilet seat during the task. Bigg Boss announces a 'new change' in the house and reveals that there will be 'no red zone' concept from now. However, BB clarifies that it does not mean that there is no danger, as it will always linger around. BB also tells the housemates that it is a 'wake-up call' as five weeks have already passed. Nikki and Eijaz get into a spat over the angels' Vs devils' task. They also involve Jaan in the conversation and a debate erupts. Abhinav and Eijaz talk about how Nikki and Jaan are being foolish (kiddish), as it was his strategy. The 'toilet seat' conversation is dragged, with Nikki and Jaan expressing their anger. Later in the night, Rahul, Pavitra, and Shardul talk about Kavita's behavior in the house. The next morning, housemates wake up to the peppy track 'Gandi Baat.' After grooving to the song, Aly expresses his wish to be let out of the quarantine room. He refuses to wear the mic, eat food, and disobey rules. Aly loses his cool and starts abusing. He threatens to break the BB property and starts shouting. In a fit of anger, he bangs the door and says that he can break it in two minutes.

