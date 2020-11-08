Bigg Boss 14: November 8 Written Update: Salman Khan takes Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Sanu's class

Bigg Boss 14 housemates will have, particularly, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, and Jaan Kumar Sanu will be schooled by host Salman Khan in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar special. Read on to know all that happened in the BB 14 house on November 8 (2020).

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, is going to give housemates a reality check and bash them for their 'unacceptable' doings during the week. Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, and Jaan Kumar Sanu will be at the receiving end of Salman's anger. While Kavita Kaushik re-entered the house yesterday, one red zone contestant will have to walk out tonight. It would be interesting to see who will get eliminated, Shardul Pandit or Naina Singh, after a one week stay.

November 8, 2020 (Written Update)

9: 30 PM: Salman also bashes housemates for not stopping Pavitra. He particularly picks Abhinav for being so mature, and not taking a stand. He then slams him for backing Jasmin during her spat with Rahul, but not getting involved in Pavitra and Eijaz's fight. Salman tells Abhinav that he turned a blind eye during Pavitra and Eijaz's brawl. Salman asks Nikki why she did not explain to Pavitra that she is going wrong. The host asks Jaan, Nikki, and Pavitra if they had planned to trouble Eijaz during his captaincy. Jasmin also clears out why she did not get into Eijaz and Pavitra's spat. Salman says that he is 'shocked' that Eijaz did not create a ruckus about it. Eijaz opens his heart out to Salman. Rahul puts his point of view saying that he does not understand Eijaz and Pavitra's 'changing' chemistry. Salman lightens up the mood a little, by joking around.

9: 15 PM: Salman tells viewers that housemates point out flaws in others. He then shows how Pavitra did the same thing she once stood against, as he played clips from Kavita and Eijaz's fight. Later, he talks to Pavitra about her liking towards Kavita. He then confronts Pavitra for doing the mistakes Kavita did. Pavitra tries to defend herself, but Salman does not buy her excuses. Salman says that the problem is she disagreed with Kavita's behaviour against Eijaz, but she also did the same thing. As Salman asks Pavitra to throw light on her behavior, she stays mum. Pavitra then realizes her mistake and apologizes for the same. However, Salman tells her she is now apologizing only because he is now bashing her. Eijaz then clears why he gave the immunity to Jasmin. Pavitra apologises for abusing and getting aggressive, but not for her emotions. Salman also slams Pavitra for physical violence, and he asks her not to keep 'expectations' from others.

9: 00 PM: Salman Khan enters the stage, and talks about Kavita's re-entry into the house. He then meets housemates and requests Kavita to stay longer in the house. He informs that she has re-entered on public demand. Salman later tells contestants that today he will 'tackle all the important topics aka muddas.' He asks inmates to be 'real' not wear a 'fake' mask. He then gives the contestants to expose their co-inmate who they think have 'multiple faces.' Rahul begins the game and targets Eijaz exposing his 'fake face.' He then calls out Nikki for having a 'dual personality.' Naina also points out at Eijaz, and Shardul calls Jaan 'mastermind.' Eijaz calls Jasmin 'unfair,' he also targets Pavitra 'over act' and lastly slams Abhinav for 'fake brotherhood.' Jaan says Rubina has 'fake aggression' during tasks, Kavita targets Rahul. Nikki calls Eijaz 'liar and dhokebaaz.' Jasmin says Pavitra plays safe and sweet, but she is using everyone. Abhinav targets Eijaz and Jaan. Rubina also calls out Jaan for 'fake innocence,' and Pavitra for 'false aggression.' Pavitra gives it back to Rubina tagging her a 'vamp,' she also targets Eijaz and Naina. Eijaz, Jaan and Pavitra receive the most tags against them.

