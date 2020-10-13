Bigg Boss 14, October 12, Day 9: Sara Gurpal is evicted by the seniors

The seniors had to take a tough decision in the latest episode. They had to eliminate one of the freshers.

The episode starts with contestants waking up to Ishq Wala Love. Eijaz asks Nikki permission if he could use the gym, who then informs him that the gym is Hina’s territory, not hers. All the contestants come together to discuss the 7 essentials to be taken from the BB mall. Abhinav and Rahul get in a verbal spat over the essentials. Seniors discuss how the freshers are dealing with the entire BB mall thing. Eijaz and Jaan get into an argument over the former being seen as a joke inside the house.

Abhinav and Rahul yet again get into a verbal spat over food. At 7:45 PM, Eijaz and Jasmin talk it out followed by Jasmin and Sidharth Shukla banter. It’s 8:15 PM, Jaan, Nikki, and Nishant discuss Rubina and feel she behaves like a teacher. Rubina, Abhinav, Sara discuss the strategies and the former tells them that Nikki is giving masala despite all her tantrums. On getting instigated by Nikki, Jaan tells Rubina that they will wash utensils once. It is the 10th day, Jasmin tells Jaan that he needs to play independently. Jasmin and Jaan get into argument over the same. tells Jasmin that she will give a task, Jasmin has to justify why she wants to give what essentials to contestants and why she doesn’t want to give others. The matter escalated. Pavitra and Jasmin get into an argument. Nikki and Rahul get flirty in the kitchen.

Post lunch, the nomination process begins. Every contestant will have to nominate two people and justify it. Nikki is immune to it because she won the task. The process begins. Nishant, Rahul, Shehzad, Jaan, Sara, Eijaz, and Abhinav get nominated. After votes from freshers, seniors are given the opportunity to pick one fresher whom they want to evict from the game. The seniors discuss the nominations and wonder who they should eliminate this season. Sidharth tells that he finds Sara fake. While Gauahar and Hina are confused between Nishant and Rahul to be sent home. Seniors decide to evict Sara out of the house.

