Bigg Boss 14, October 13, Day 10 written update: Eijaz, Jasmin are at loggerheads; Jaan admits he likes Nikki

From contestants getting aggressive in the immunity in a task called 'Farm Land' to Jaan Sanu confessing his feelings for Nikki Tamboli; here's all that happened in Bigg Boss 14's Day 10 (October 13, 2020) episode. Read on to know the scoops of BB 14.

After an unexpected and emotional eviction, the episode begins with contestants waking up and grooving to the foot-tapping number 'Gulabo.' At 9 am, Hina teases Eijaz with Pavitra, and calls her his 'best friend,' while the actor expresses his disappointment towards her for nominating him. Half an hour later, everyone in the hall area talks about Eijaz and Pavitra's on-off friendship. Later, Pavitra opens her heart out in front of Rubina in the bedroom area. Pavitra expresses her anger towards Eijaz for keeping grudges towards her, despite her asking forgiveness.

It is 10.30 am, the housemates decide about the 7 luxury items from the BB mall while having breakfast. While it looked like, for the first time, the inmates conclude without any arguments by mutually understanding, the contestants did get into a heated argument later. Jaan gets into loggerheads with Nikki and Shehzad over some misunderstanding, while Jasmin tries to calm the situation. At the noon, Nishant and Jaan talk about Nikki's irrational behavior. Next, Jaan tries to sort his misunderstandings with Nikki with a candid conversation, and a hug.

Abhinav, Pavitra, and Shehzad talk about nominations and groupism in the house. On the other hand, Rahul, Nishant, Nikki, and Jaan also talk about the two groups that have been made, and how they should stick to each other. Later, senior Nikki uses the spa luxury, as Jaan turns a personal masseur for her. From head to back to neck, Jaan gives Nikki a relaxing massage, leaving her impressed.

At 3.15 pm, Gauahar will read the immunity task for this week, called 'Farm Land.' For this, the contestants are divided into two teams. Team A consists of Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Sanu, and Shehzad Deol; while Team B includes Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, and Rahul Vaidya. In this task, the freshers will have to pose as neighboring farmers pitted against each other. The seniors, , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan will also participate in the task as shopkeepers, selling farming materials like flowers, mud, saplings, grass, and more. The members from each team will have to convince the seniors to give them the raw materials for their farms. For this, the seniors will give the contenders fun-loving and quirky tasks, adding thrill to the overall game.

With farming, the contenders will also have to guard their farmlands from the competitors. Whichever team manages to capture the maximum area of the garden area and converts it into a farm and keeps it beautiful, will emerge as the winner. Nikki Tamboli, who is now the only confirmed fresher, is the sanchalak (moderator) of the game. As soon as the task is announced, contestants of both the teams, plan, plot and strategize for winning the task.

The buzzer rings and the contestants pull their socks up to begin the game for immunity. Gauahar's mud shop opens first, with Eijaz managing to convince her, she then gives Abhinav-Jasmin a dancing task. While two contestants buy mud from Gauahar's shop, other team members try to snatch away the competitors' products.

Things take a drastic turn when the contestants go all out, and start attacking each other’s farms to win the game. Jasmin and Eijaz also get into loggerheads as they get too competitive to snatch away things from each other. Bigg Boss intervenes the contestants saying that they have to create a beautiful farm, and not conduct a wrestling match. Later, Jasmin and Abhinav also accuse the sanchalak, Nikki, for playing unfairly and being biased towards the other team. Gauahar got pissed with four men attacking Jasmin for the mud patch, and going against rules.

At 5.15 pm, Eijaz and Jaan get into a verbal spat, while the former tries to provoke him, the singer also loses his cool and uses foul words. Jaan threatens Eijaz to use physical power, but Shehzad interrupts to rescue Jaan and shouts at Eijaz. Later, Sidharth lauds Jasmin for not letting Eijaz and others defeat her, but he also advises her to be careful while using force as it might hurt her.

Bigg Boss then intervenes to make the task clear to the contestants once again. He informs that they not only have to spoil the farm but also create a beautiful one first. The buzzer rings again, and the task resumes with Gauahar giving fun-loving tasks to contestants for giving them the mud. While some inmates try to buy mud patch from Gauahar, others try to snatch away from the competitive team and create the farm.

At 6.15, Bigg Boss orders Sidharth's shop containing grass patches to be open. Sidharth asks the contestants to first put the mud patches, only then will he give them the grass and sponge. While contestants try to convince Sidharth to give some grass, he refuses, asking them to 'beg, borrow and steal' from their competitors adding some spark to the task.

From ruining the farms to getting into fights, the contestants will show their wild and aggressive sides for earning the immunity. At last, both the teams lose their cools and break rules. Later, Bigg Boss announces that the task ends for the day. Later, Jaan and Nikki get into a flirty banter, as the former asks her if she will come on a date with him after the show. Then, Gauahar suggests Nikki to play fair to both the teams in the task in the upcoming day.

Jasmin and Eijaz get into a hearty conversation with each other in the kitchen area. Nishant and Rahul tease Jaan regarding Nikki. While Jaan confesses her liking for Nikki, she calls her 'bhai jaan,' leaving him upset.

