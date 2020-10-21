Bigg Boss 14, October 20 written update: Rubina has emotional breakdown; Hina & Gauahar stand against Sidharth

From Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan strongly opposing Sidharth Shukla to the contestants gearing up for a new task, check out what happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14. Read on to know more.

Day 17, the episode starts with everyone waking up to hook up from SOTY2. Sidharth Shukla advises Pavitra Punia to be in the good books of and Gauahar Khan. Gauahar advises her team members, Jaan and Rahul, to be open to discussion and told them that she believes in their potential. Rubina and Nishant try to resolve their difference over the spray episode. Everyone discusses the housework and divide amongst them. Shehzad Deol and Eijaz Khan get into a huge argument during the housework redistribution. Later, Rubina and Rahul get into an argument over duties.

At 7:30 pm, Nikki receives a head massage from Jaan. Rubina is called inside the confession room wherein she is asked to share her feelings. She tells BB that she feels disrespected on the show and she doesn’t feel motivated. She also said that she felt disrespected that her husband was called a ‘Samman’ by which broke her heart. She has an emotional breakdown over the same. Bigg Boss tries to explain to her that no one is disrespected here. Rubina tells BB that she cannot be in this format and she wants to leave the house. She feels that Salman Khan shouldn’t have called Abhinav a Samman. Abhinav is then called inside the confession room. He then tells the couple to speak to each other about the decision. BB tells Rubina that they will tell Salman to not joke with RubiNav. Rubina tells BB that she will consider the suggestion.

The next morning, everyone wakes up to a buzzer and the task at play. Bigg Boss reveals that a few members’ games will get over today and ask them to pack their luggage. The task is announced and it is being told that seniors will only be there to motivate the contestants but can’t be involved with the task. Shehzad will go out with those who will lose the task today. The contestants have to protect their buzzers for at least 5 seconds. Everyone strategizes.

The task begins with Eijaz and Jasmin getting into an argument over the task. Gauahar and Sidharth get into a war of words over the task as the latter tried to distract the other team members. Gauahar and Hina reveal that Sidharth’s team cheated and they cannot allow it and despite that, their team won while Sidharth’s team lost. Gauahar and Sidharth get into a war of words yet again after the former accuses him of cheating. Pavitra abuses Gauahar in a conversation with Nikki.

Later Gauahar, Hina, and Sidharth are called inside the theatre and are shown the footage of the task and ask them to decide who won the task. This leads to a Heated argument between Sidharth and Hina and Gauahar. Sidharth as usual loses his calm while Gauahar and Hina try to explain to him what has happened. Hina and Gauahar tell Sidharth that his team cheated.

Gauahar gets the rule book and expresses protest against rules being broken.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14, October 19, Day 16 written update: Shehzad becomes 'not confirmed' contender; Seniors form teams

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV

Share your comment ×