Bigg Boss 14, October 4, Day 1 written update: Jasmin cries on the first day after argument with Nikki

Read what all happened on Day 1 of Bigg Boss 14. From Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla forming strategies to put contestants in pressure to Nikki getting into an argument with Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol.

The journey of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants begins today. On day one, early morning , Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla enter the house much to the contestants' surprise. Sidharth compliments Jasmin as soon as he enters telling her she is looking beautiful. Sidharth and Jasmin’s banter and camaraderie start right from the beginning. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to assemble in the living area where he announced that the new normal is for common people, not for them as their format has been that if lockdown since the beginning of the season.

He also announces that toofani seniors have entered to ensure only eligible ‘freshers’ will go ahead in the show. Gauahar will make rules for the house, Hina Khan will decide on the tasks for the contestants while Sidharth will judge the contestants for their every move. The seniors will be inside the house for two weeks, and till then the contestants are in to be confirmed list. He also announced that 4 contestants (Rubina Dilaik, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Malkhani, Jaan Sanu) have been rejected by the seniors already will stay in the garden area till further orders.

Gauahar is then called in the confession room by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss then orders Gauahar to take a rule book and reveal the content if it only when the rejected contestants arrive at the garden area. The rejected contestants enter the garden area.

Gauahar reads out the contents of the rule book for the seniors and freshers. The rule book states that Gauahar rules the kitchen for two weeks, she has the authority to decide who will eat what and how much. The seniors can eat whatever they want and how much ever they want. No one can even make tea without Gauahar’s permission inside the kitchen.

The bedroom area will be ruled by Sidharth Shukla. He will decide who can be allowed inside the bedroom and he also has the right to allot bed to the contestants. The ones not allowed will have to look for accommodations in other parts of the house.

Hina will have power over all the luxury items introduced this year, from the gym to spa, theatre, or BB small. 7 items can be taken from the BB Mall with Hina’s permission. No one can use the gym without her permission. Seniors can use luxury items without any contempt and can make any fresher turn their masses. The contestants greet each other.

It is 7:30 in the morning and Nikki And Rahul are seen chatting where he is asking for a kiss from the former. The seniors have given Rahul a secret task which he was trying to complete. Nikki is bewildered with Rahul’s request for a kiss. Rahul has been given the task to get a kiss on his cheek from a girl. Rahul then goes to Pavitra with the same request. He even promises Pavitra that he will help her get closer to pass the TBC tag. After much insistence, Pavitra gives him a peck.

At 8 in the morning, Jasmin is seen convincing Sidharth for her space in the bedroom. Their flirting begins. He asked her to share a bed with someone which she refuses. When Sidharth asks if she has a boyfriend and that’s why she is refusing double bed, she says that she doesn’t want to and is okay sleeping outside. Sidharth then assigns a single bed to Jasmin seamlessly. Later, Nikki asks Sidharth for a bed where they get into a banter. After Nikki is assigned a bed, Rahul comes to convince Sidharth for a bed where his kissing task becomes a hilarious point of discussion between Sidharth and freshers.

At 11:45 AM, Rubina is seen speaking to Bigg Boss asking for some basic necessities. Abhinav comes and RubiNav is seen having an adorable chat.

At 1:30 PM, contestants discuss the 7 essentials they need from the BB Mall. While Rubina asks for her moisturizer, Sara asks for clothes. Sidharth then takes Hina in a corner and they strategize their move forward. At 2:30 PM, Eijaz is seen chatting with Gauahar with Pavitra and Nikki in the vicinity. Eijaz pulls Nikki’s leg by acting aggressively as she had called him in the beginning. Eijaz and Pavitra discuss OCD issues. Nikki tells Bigg Boss looking in the camera that she will not wash utensils as she got her manicure done. At 4 PM, Gauahar tells Pavitra to begin cooking. At 4:15 pm, Gauahar, Sidharth, and Hina discuss how to create some tension amongst the contestants by giving them responsibilities. Jasmin and Sidharth yet again get into a cute banter over cutting vegetables. At 4:45 PM, the contestants discuss the tasks given by seniors for entering the house. Sidharth and Nikki get into a chat as everyone is working to put together a meal.

Eijaz Khan and Nikki get into a banter over utensil chores. Eijaz advises Nikki over her dressing. Nikki discusses the same with Sara. Shehzaad and Nikki get into an argument over chores.

During late evening, Bigg Boss asks all the contestants to go inside the house as the garden area is being prepped up for a task. But during that time, the rejected contestants cannot use any of the furniture inside the house.

Shehzaad and Rahul chat about the contestants. Shehzaad tells Rahul that Sara is faking her personality inside the house. At 7 PM, Eijaz and Pavitra are cleaning the kitchen area. The contestants finally have an early dinner.

Sidharth entertains the contestants in the living area with his jovial talk.

At 8:45 PM, Gauahar advises Eijaz to be a little more open in general. The seniors again discuss how to put the contestants in pressure to bring out their real personalities. Hina and Sidharth tell Gauahar to not spoon-feed the contestants. At 9:45 PM, Radhe Maa enters the house to bless the contestants. After Radhe Maa exists, Gauahar discusses kitchen work with contestants. Nikki yet again gets into an argument with Shehzaad over chores. Later, Jasmin buts in and asks Nikki to helo clean utensils with Eijaz. Jasmin and Nikki then get into a heated argument over the same and the episode ends on the same note.

After the fight, Jasmin gets emotional while Hina consoles Nikki. Nikki then washes the utensils finally. She is seen outside chatting with Nishant and Jaan where they discuss Rahul’s engagement which had broken off. Meanwhile, Pavitra and Rahul get chatty. While the contestants continue to discuss duties.

The next day begins and the argument over utensils chores continues. Rahul and Nikki get chatting.

Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar manage to tap some nerves almost the contestants but this is only the first day. Stay tuned to further updates.

