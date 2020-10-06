Bigg Boss 14, October 5, Day 2 written update: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin get into a heated argument

Read what all happened on Day 2 of Bigg Boss 14. Right from the seniors' strategies to create tensions among contestants to heated arguments between a few of them, here's a complete update of the latest episode.

The second episode starts with Rahul Vaidya using the gym without Hina’s permission leading her to give him a warning. Nikki and Shehzad try to bury their differences and talk it out. In the afternoon, Sidharth and Gauahar speak to Rubina and Nishant about the hygiene and former’s OCD. Rubina and Sidharth get chatty in the garden area. Later, Sara calls Sidharth Punjab ka Jeeja and Sidharth gets into a funny banter with Sara about the same. Sidharth hints at Sara using that line to grab attention. Jasmin and Sidharth have some cryptic conversations.

At lunchtime, Pavitra gets annoyed with Gauahar over an episode of serving food. Gauahar hugs and talks it out with Pavitra. Mid Afternoon, Hina reads out Bigg Boss’ task ‘Entry Pass’ wherein the rejected contestants are given an opportunity to make their entry inside the house. The seniors can give particular tasks to the rejected contestants which when fulfilled they can enter the house. Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar strategize to pressurize the rejected contestants. Given Rubina’s OCD, Sidharth advises to give her the task to wear the same dress for a week in order to get the entry pass. Gauahar advises to ask Sara to cut off her hair while Hina gives the idea to ask one of the men to wear a girl’s outfit for three days for the task.

In the evening, the seniors inform the contestants about the task. Rubina refuses to do the task. Nishant agrees to wear a bikini top over his t-shirt for the entire day. Sara too agrees to her task and chops off her hair shoulder length. Jaan is asked to a gym activity. Gauahar asks Rubina to eat chilies in a minute for her next task. Sara is asked to pull off weight for her next task. Nishant is told that to enter the house, he will have to get rejected written on his head and say I am rejected to the seniors while wearing the bikini top.

At 7 PM, Bigg Boss announces the task is over and the rejected contestants are told to discuss among themselves and to nominate one person who did not perform up to the mark and that person has to stay outside while others will be accepted as freshers. Rubina is nominated to stay outside.

Shehzad tries to talk with Rubina and tells her where she according to him went wrong. Once the rejected contestants enter the house, they try to speak with Sidharth for the bed allotment.

Pavitra and Sara discuss the strategy of the contestants. The next day starts with the contestants waking up to Chura Ke Dil Mera. The next morning, the contestants are made to decide within themselves what are the seven basic amenities they need from the BB mall. Rubina and Jasmin get into a heated argument over the essentials. While Rubina asks for footwear, and shoes, while Jasmin fights for her makeup. Hina supports Rubina and tells people to give her half an hour to decide on what she wants from the mall. Abhinav asks Rubina to cool down a bit.

Nikki and Sara get into an argument over the former asking for her heels over Rubina’s necessities. Sara gets irritated after Nikki points out that she gave Sara her jacket which makes her furious and she removes her jacket in front of everyone and asks Nikki to shut up. Hina asks Nikki to sort out things with Sara. The episode ends with a glimpse of the first task for the season.

