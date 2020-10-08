Bigg Boss 14, October 7, Day 4 written update: Abhinav refuses to help Rubina; Jasmin, Nikki impress Sidharth

From Nikki Tamboli ruckus in the house over BB mall items to Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik trying to impress Sidharth Shukla for immunity to; here's what all happened in Bigg Boss 14's Day 4 (October 7, 2020) episode. Read on to know the scoops of BB 14.

After the power-packed nomination task, the episode begins with contestants waking up to the peppy track 'Aadat Se Majboor.' They begin discussing the necessary items that they want from the BB mall. Eijaz says that contestants who have not asked for any items should be given the first opportunity to get their things. Nikki reveals that she is missing her ex-boyfriend, and thus wants to order his t-shirt and shorts; Gauahar and Hina start teasing Sidharth with Nikki.

Later, Sidharth shows his funny avatar as he pulls Rubina's leg over breaking rules, leaving everyone in splits. At 10.30, contestants start pitching about the items that they want from the BB mall. As housemates get into a war of words to come to a consensus over seven items, the Toofain seniors enjoy their debate. Next, Nishant and Rubina talk about Nikki's behavior, and Rubi claims that contestants give Nikki undue attention.

However, Nikki feels that she is right in her place, and does not want to compromise for anyone. She thinks that she does not have any 'true friend' in the house as yet. Pavitra advises Eijaz that he should not give Nikki attention, as no one is ganging up over her. Moreover, Pavitra feels Nikki is disrespectful towards him (Eijaz) and several others in the house. Later, Nikki is seen trying to put her issues in front of Gauahar, as she listens to her carefully and advises her to adjust with others.

Even while having breakfast, the inmates are discussing the necessities, as they fail to convince Nikki. Pavitra shares her opinion with Gauahar, and vents out her anger about Nikki's selfish attitude. Looking at the drama going on, Gauahar informs the contestants that they will not get lunch until they conclude mutually about the necessary things they want from the BB mall.

Shehzad and Pavitra request Nikki to be 'adjusting' and give up her priorities for the day. Eijaz and Shehzad lose their cool over Nikki, but she stays adamant. Hina tells Sidharth that she feels Eijaz has a 'soft-corner' for Nikki (in a good way). Alas, Nishant negotiates with Nikki and decides to give up his item for her, with an assurance that she will not ask for anything the following day. However, the housemates decide to not fall into Nikki's trap, and stubborn to convince her to 'compromise' this time.

At 1.45 pm, Bigg Boss gives Abhinav an opportunity to get Rubina back in the house, remove her rejected tag, and make her an accepted fresher. But, for this, he will have to sacrifice his immunity that he got earned in the nomination task. However, in a shocking decision, Abhinav refuses to give up his immunity for Rubina. Abhinav asks Rubina to be strong as others will try to break her.

At 4 pm, Sidharth convinces Nikki to give up on her necessities for the day and take whatever she wants the next day. Nikki agrees to Sidharth's advises, and announces that she is ready to surrender. However, Pavitra and Sidharth get into an argument over this, as he explains that he did it for the house. Next, in the washroom area, Gauahar asks Sidharth about his bond with Shehnaaz in BB 13, as they talk about their love life.

Later, Bigg Boss announces a task for the female contestants of the house to win immunity once again. The task is named 'Love Island' wherein the girls Nikki, Rubina, Jasmin, Sara, and Pavitra will try to impress and woo Sidharth, and whoever wins will gain immunity. Hina and Gauahar will give some tips and tricks to the girls. The task is divided into three parts, after each round, Sidharth will eliminate one girl.

At 5.15 pm, the buzzer rings, and the tasks begin. The first round is at the tattoo parlour and where the girls try to impress tattoo artist Sidharth with their talks. Pavitra is the first girl to approach Sidharth and lure him with her flirty talks and sensuous attitude. She gets a 'wild' tattoo on her upper body and plants a kiss of Sid's cheek for making such a beautiful tattoo. Next up, Sara gets a heart tattoo, as she does some general talk with Sidharth, however, this time, the tattoo does not turn out well.

Nikki is the third girl to go to Sidharth for getting inked and puts in her best to convince him to help her win the task. She explains why she is 'better' than the rest of the contenders, as Sid carefully listens to her. Jasmin takes the podium next as she goes all cute and romantic with Sidharth while getting a tattoo done. Both, Jasmin and Sidharth are all smiles as they indulge in a cute flirty banter. Last is Pahadi girl Rubina, who compliments Sidharth for being good-looking and handsome, leaving him blushing.

At the end of the first round, Sidharth takes a fair call and decides to get Sara out of the game. He clarifies that she shared about not being 'uncomfortable and taking too much time to open up,' which is why he took his decision. Moreover, he also said that other girls did their bit as compared to Sara.

So, Nikki, Jasmin, Rubina, and Pavitra are taken to the second round of the task (Garage), which will happen in the next episode of BB 14. Stay tuned on Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss season 14.

