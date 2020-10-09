Bigg Boss 14, October 9, Day 6 written update: Rubina irks the seniors; Abhinav & Nikki fight to save immunity

From Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia's verbal war to Abhinav Shukla and Nikki battling it out to save their immunity; here's what all happened in Bigg Boss 14's Day 6 (October 9, 2020) episode. Read on to know the scoops of BB 14.

The episode begins with fights again. Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia continue their war of words over the bathroom cleaning misunderstanding with Rahul Vaidya. Nikki alleges that Pavitra is picking fights for getting attention and content (footage), leaving the latter furious. Their verbal spat gets dirty as they start hurling abuses. Pavitra once again threatens to get into a physical fight.

Nikki and Jaan talk about the differences erupting in their friendship. While they try to sort it out, Nikki indirectly pokes Shehzad, and he lost his cool. Later, Jaan and Shehzad get into an argument, where the former tells him that he is supporting 'wrong people.' At 8.45 pm, Nishant, Sara, and Nishant have a fun-loving conversation, as they poke fun at Eijaz. It is 10 pm, Nishant and Sidharth talk about the bed adjustments, as Rubina is now accepted fresher. Eijaz then taunts Jaan and Nikki for using his sleeping place.

Later, Sidharth and Hina play a prank with RubiNav as they ask them to sleep on separate beds, but they are not comfortable with doing so. At 11.30, Gauahar asks Nikki who she likes in the house, which irks Sidharth as she did not take his name. Then, Sidharth and Hina get into a fun-filled nok-jhok as they get into a physical fight, in a cute way. And it will remind you of Shehnaaz Gill and Sid's adorable fights in Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 'first' Weekend Ka Vaar details REVEALED; Here's when and where Salman Khan will shoot

It is 1:30 am, but Jaan and Nikki are still awake, as they talk about other contestants in the house. On the other hand, Sara and Shehzad also get chatty about Nikki's unacceptable behaviour in the house.

The next day begins at 8 am with the inmates waking up to the foot-tapping number 'Ghani Bawri.' Gauahar and Sidharth hug out their differences and have a fresh beginning. Eijaz and Shehzad get chatty about the Toofani seniors, and the former says that the trio is not doing anything interesting. Rubina, Abhinav, and Nikki get into an argument over kitchen duties.

At the noon, housemates discuss the luxury items to be requested from the BB mall. However, everyone wants something and they demand 27 demands. Rubina suggests that we should all convey to the seniors to consider salwaar, kameez, and dupatta as one item. But, Gauahar and other inmates that it is against the rules.

Later, Rubina reads the rules again, and she gets into a feud with the seniors. Hina jumps in and declares that she will from now consider 1 single shoe as an item. As Rubina's debate backfires, the housemates, point fingers at her for ruining the liberties they were getting. Abhinav then tries to explain to Rubina where she went wrong. While inmates go against Rubina; Hina, Gauahar, and Sidharth clearly clarify the powers that they are vested with.

After the housemates oppose Rubina, she apologizes to everyone and declares that she will not demand any item for the next 7 days. Eijaz loses his calm and raises his voice against Rubina and blames her for drastically turning the tables in disfavor of the housemates. Rubina accuses the seniors of triggering other housemates for ganging up against her, leaving everyone shocked and surprised.

Later in the afternoon, Bigg Boss gives the housemates a last chance to win immunity. But, they will have to snatch it from the already immune freshers - Abhinav and Nikki. As per the task, a tractor is placed in the garden area which is all set to destroy the Bigg Boss house. In order to stop it, two contestants will always have to be seated on the scooper of the tractor, while others try to take them off from the seat, and take their positions instead. The other contenders can do whatever to torment the seated inmates.

The task begins at 3.15 as Abhinav and Nikki take their positions on the scooper of the tractor and other housemates try to take them off from their seats. However, Abhinav fears that the inmates will harm him, and puts this point in front of them. Nishant, Pavitra start torturing Abhinav and Nikki. As Nishant used a spray, on Abhinav's face, after a while, Bigg Boss intervenes clarifying that it cannot be done. The task gets extreme, as the inmates leave no stone unturned to get Nikki and Abhinav from their position.

After about sometime, Nikki gets up from the tractor and Pavitra takes her position, as the episode ends.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi praises former Shakti co star Rubina Dilaik; Says 'She'll go ahead independently'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×