Bigg Boss 14: Panipat actor Sahil Salathia DECLINES the offer of Salman Khan's show: It is not my cup of tea

Sahil Salathia, who is known for playing Shamsher Bahadur in the movie Panipat, rececntly opened up abbot being approached for Bigg Boss 14 and revealed why he turned down the offer.

The curiosity around Bigg Boss 14 is increasing day by day. As the probable release date of the upcoming controversial season is nearing, viewers are getting impatient to know who all will be locked in the house this time. From Nia Sharma to , the names of several well-knowen faces entertainment industry have come up, who are likely to be a part of the hosted-show. Now, it has been revealed that Bollywood actor Sahil Salathia had been offered Bigg Boss season 14, but he has turned it down.

In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Sahil admitted that he was approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, however, he has declined to do the show. The young actor said that he was offered BB 14, but he politely declined it. Revealing the reason for him saying no to the most-watched reality show, Sahil stated that he has never followed Bigg Boss. He said that he is an actor, acting is his passion. He added that being locked inside a house with a bunch of people having different mindsets is not his cup of tea.

The handsome hunk further mentions that if he were to participate in Bigg Boss, he would have topped the list if the 'worst' contestants in the history of the show. Sahil reiterated that he is not someone who would get into fights, or abuse others for entertainment.

Sahil made his Bollywood debut with Panipat, which starred Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. He essayed the character of Shamsher Bahadur in the war drama. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 14 is all likely to go on air from September 20, 2020. The theme of the show will be inspired by the lockdown situation in the country. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

