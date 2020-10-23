  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra calls Rahul 'neech' for his personal attacks; Threatens to 'ruin' him for his remarks

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia will shed tears and accuse Rahul Vaidya of defaming her after he claims that she has a crush on Abhinav Shukla. Take a look at BB 14 promo here.
6401 reads Mumbai
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia will shed tears and accuse Rahul Vaidya of defaming her after he claims that she has a crush on Abhinav Shukla.

Take a look at BB 14 promo here: 

 

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

