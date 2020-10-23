Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra calls Rahul 'neech' for his personal attacks; Threatens to 'ruin' him for his remarks
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia will shed tears and accuse Rahul Vaidya of defaming her after he claims that she has a crush on Abhinav Shukla.
Take a look at BB 14 promo here:
#PavitraPunia hui gussa @rahulvaidya23 ke personal comment se!
Kya woh karengi unhe maaf?
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14 @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/cDPw9jxMNB
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2020