Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are head over heels in love; Kiss and confess their feelings

Pavitra Punia came to give a surprise to Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss. During this week, contestants are meeting their family members.

It is a family special week going on in the Bigg Boss 14. Contestants are getting surprises by meeting their parents. Eijaz Khan, who met his elder brother earlier, will be getting one more surprise. Pavitra Punia will be coming to the house to meet him. A new video has been released which shows both Eijaz and Pavitra meeting and confessing their love for each other. It will be interesting to see them together. Fans already love their chemistry.

The video shows Pavitra dressed in a mehandi coloured suit entering the house and screaming ‘Khan sahab’. Listening to her voice Eijaz Khan gets shocked and rush to meet her. They exchanged sweet talk on phone. Eijaz said her, “Tu jaisi hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai. (I accept you in my life, wherever we are)." On that note, they both kissed each other through the glass door. Pavitra also said to Eijaz, “I got my trophy’.

It should be noted here that last week Eijaz Khan had confessed his love for Pavitra and he was trolled. But Pavitra came to his defense and gave a befitting reply to everyone.

Watch the video here:

She had tweeted, “For everyone out here with polished words to pass on ME and #lioneijaz.You may find another door to knock at. Indeed these silly cheap comments & trolling won’t work here & OUR UNDERSTANDING haha NOT A EASY thing to understand so on a kindest note STAY AWAY FROM #PAVIJAZ!!!” Pavitra has always been vocal about her love for Eijaz.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

