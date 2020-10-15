Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya get talking about their budding undefined relationship

In an unseen footage, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya are seen getting friendly again and talk about their undefined bond. Read.

In the first week of Bigg Boss 14, sparks had definitely flew between Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya, which even ended on to become an intense fight. However, looks like the two are really getting along well and in an unseen footage shown on Voot Select, Pavitra and Rahul are seen discussing their undefined relationship.

Pavitra and Rahul were wrapped up in an intense discussion about their growing friendship wherein Rahul said, “Decide karne ke liye, ki yeh hai kya. yeh main aapko puchna chahata hun.” Pavitra replied with her honest answer and added “I would love to call you my friend, of course, mujhe aapse dushmani ka feel nahi aata.” They were in agreement when Rahul shared,”Yaha pe do hi feelings aa sakte hain, ya toh my way ya highway.” They seemed quite cozy as they discussed their undefined relationship status – could there be something else brewing between the duo?

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 has already witnessed many changes. In the last few episodes, everyone was left surprised as Pavitra was seen getting close to Eijaz and showering him with kisses. While some thought's its pure friendship, others felt that the first romantic relationship is finally blossoming in BB 14. The actress had confessed in a conversation with Rubina Dilaik that she had started developing feelings and an emotional connection with Eijaz.

