Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia confesses her 'feelings' for Eijaz Khan to Rubina: I don't want to lose him

Pavitra Punia opens her heart in front of Rubina Dilaik as she talks about her feelings and connection with Eijaz Khan. Here's what she said. Take a look at the new Bigg Boss 14 promo.

Bigg Boss is known for fights, drama, action, and romance. While viewers have been seeing arguments since day 1 in the Bigg Boss 14 house, no real bonds came forth. However, it looks like after a week, ardent fans are finally going to see some romance in the BB 14 house, a glimpse of which they saw in last night's episode. Yes, we're talking about the growing closeness between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, left everyone surprised as Pavitra was seen getting close to Eijaz and showering him with kisses. While some thought's its pure friendship, others felt that the first romantic relationship is finally blossoming in BB 14. Though both Eijaz and Pavitra seemed to have formed a strong bond, looks like it is more than friendship for Pavitra. Yes, you read that right! It seems the actress has started developing feelings and an emotional connection with Eijaz.

In tonight's episode, Pavitra will be seen confessing her 'feelings for Eijaz to Rubina Dilaik. Pavitra will have a heart-to-heart talk with Rubina in the bedroom area as she admits that she does not want to lose Eijaz. In the promo shared by the makers, Pavitra is heard saying, 'I'm hurt because I tried a lot to get close to him, and know him more.' Explaining why she tried forming a camaraderie with Eijaz, Pavitra expresses, 'I genuinely tried because he is a nice person. I feel he can understand me in this house filled with different personalities.'

Pavitra is the heard mouthing, 'Pyaar Ka elaan dono taraf se hota hai. Ek tarfa koi cheez nahi chal paati.' (Love has to be admitted and confessed by two people. One-sided things don't last). While Rubina carefully listens to Pavitra, she adds, 'I felt emotionally connected to this person, because I see that loneliness in him somewhere.' The clip ends with an emotional Pavitra stating, 'I don't want to lose him.'

Take a look at Pavitra's confession for Eijaz in BB 14 here:

Well, it is yet to be seen if Eijaz reciprocates to Pavitra's feelings. Will they be the first couple of Bigg Boss 14? Or will Pavitra's concern and liking towards Eijaz only strengthen their friendship? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

