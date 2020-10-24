Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia cried inconsolably over Rahul Vaidya's crush comment; here’s how Twitter reacted
Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some light moments in last night’s episode with Navratri celebrations inside the house. Before that Nishant Malkhani who was voted as the first captain of the house was reprimanded for not following the rules himself. Following that, Bigg Boss revoked his powers as a captain leaving him disappointed. Nishant tried to not let the disappointment deep him but he was clearly very upset about the decision. Meanwhile, Pavitra had an emotional outburst after she was told that Rahul was telling people she had a crush on Abhinav Shukla behind her back.
During the captaincy task when Eijaz and Pavitra couldn’t come to a conclusion, Rahul was seen discussing that Pavitra has a soft corner for Abhinav as she had admitted that she had a crush on him. Pavitra got very angry upon knowing this and even called Rahul ‘neech’ for character assassinating her. She also warned him to not repeat this or she will literally thrash him. Nishant tried to tell Rahul that even if his intentions behind it was not wrong, he should say sorry to Pavitra. Later, Rubina, Abhinav and Jasmin tried to cheer up and console Pavitra who was crying inconsolably.
Also ReaD: Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 23 Episode Latest News and Update: Nishant Malkhani’s captaincy is revoked
When #RahulVaidya called #PavitraPunia Nalli
Nishant asked him to cool down
Hey Mr #Nishant urf kathputli where were you when that lady abused him to no end and said a lot abt his character too
Have some spine broo #BB14 #TeamRahul
— TEAM Rahul (@Tm_RahulVaidya) October 24, 2020
Unnecessary drama by #PavitraPunia . Behen ne bakwas sa bhashan chalu kar diya @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #WeSupportRahulVaidya
— Always optimistic (@flipper_pika) October 24, 2020
is br #BiggBoss mai kia kamal Rone ki acting kr rhe ha sb Specially All Female Contestants #PavitraPunia Oscar For Her #BiggBoss14
— Ahsan Ayaz (@AhsanAyazPTI) October 24, 2020
Exactly.#BiggBoss14 #WeSupportRahulVaidya #RahulVaidya #SalmanKhan #PavitraPunia #BiggBoss2020 #RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla https://t.co/ZZNkJMpaRj
— Bigg boss 14 (@Aintthatgirll) October 24, 2020
Love you pavitra. Stay strong. We are always with you. You are my favourite. And you are only a strong for me on #bb14 #PavitraPunia
— Saragulsher0@gmail.com (@saragulsher0) October 23, 2020
#NikkiTamboli and #RahulVaidya dono me true friendship waali saari qualities h
Actually for me #NishantSinghMalkani shipped on two boats simultaneously and will be exposed for sure#PavitraPunia dhamakedaar contestant h and I like her
I am sure #SalmanKhan will rightly guide her
— Azhar Malik (@AzharMa05454716) October 23, 2020
Are you enjoying the reality show?