  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia cried inconsolably over Rahul Vaidya's crush comment; here’s how Twitter reacted

Bigg Boss 14 has been spicing things up for the audience. Pavitra Punia was recently seen having an emotional outburst over Rahul Vaidya's 'crush' comment. Twitter thinks her reaction was over the top. Read.
21173 reads Mumbai
Pavira Punia in Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia cried inconsolably over Rahul Vaidya's crush comment; here’s how Twitter reacted
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some light moments in last night’s episode with Navratri celebrations inside the house. Before that Nishant Malkhani who was voted as the first captain of the house was reprimanded for not following the rules himself. Following that, Bigg Boss revoked his powers as  a captain leaving him disappointed. Nishant tried to not let the disappointment deep him but he was clearly very upset about the decision. Meanwhile, Pavitra had an emotional outburst after she was told that Rahul was telling people she had a crush on Abhinav Shukla behind her back. 

During the captaincy task when Eijaz and Pavitra couldn’t come to a conclusion, Rahul was seen discussing that Pavitra has a soft corner for Abhinav as she had admitted that she had a crush on him. Pavitra got very angry upon knowing this and even called Rahul ‘neech’ for character assassinating her. She also warned him to not repeat this or she will literally thrash him. Nishant tried to tell Rahul that even if his intentions behind it was not wrong, he should say sorry to Pavitra. Later, Rubina, Abhinav and Jasmin tried to cheer up and console Pavitra who was crying inconsolably. 

Also ReaD: Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 23 Episode Latest News and Update: Nishant Malkhani’s captaincy is revoked

On this, while a section on social media felt her reaction was OTT and the word crush was blown out of proportion, others felt that Rahul should watch his tongue while speaking. Bigg Boss airs at 10:30 PM on week days and 9 PM on weekends. 






Are you enjoying the reality show? 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra calls Rahul 'neech' for his personal attacks; Threatens to 'ruin' him for his remarks
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya get talking about their budding undefined relationship
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra Punia warns Rahul Vaidya she'll 'slap' him as they get in an ugly spat over duties
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia dig out past differences; Former BLASTS her for 'betraying' him
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia hurls a barrage of abuses against Gauahar Khan; the latter responds gracefully
Bigg Boss 14, October 15, Day 12 written update: Pavitra, Eijaz & Nishant win their stuff during bouncy task
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement