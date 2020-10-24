Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia cried inconsolably over Rahul Vaidya's crush comment; here’s how Twitter reacted

Bigg Boss 14 has been spicing things up for the audience. Pavitra Punia was recently seen having an emotional outburst over Rahul Vaidya's 'crush' comment. Twitter thinks her reaction was over the top. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some light moments in last night’s episode with Navratri celebrations inside the house. Before that Nishant Malkhani who was voted as the first captain of the house was reprimanded for not following the rules himself. Following that, Bigg Boss revoked his powers as a captain leaving him disappointed. Nishant tried to not let the disappointment deep him but he was clearly very upset about the decision. Meanwhile, Pavitra had an emotional outburst after she was told that Rahul was telling people she had a crush on Abhinav Shukla behind her back.

During the captaincy task when Eijaz and Pavitra couldn’t come to a conclusion, Rahul was seen discussing that Pavitra has a soft corner for Abhinav as she had admitted that she had a crush on him. Pavitra got very angry upon knowing this and even called Rahul ‘neech’ for character assassinating her. She also warned him to not repeat this or she will literally thrash him. Nishant tried to tell Rahul that even if his intentions behind it was not wrong, he should say sorry to Pavitra. Later, Rubina, Abhinav and Jasmin tried to cheer up and console Pavitra who was crying inconsolably.

