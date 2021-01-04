Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia hits back at trolls post Eijaz confesses love for her; Says Stay away from PaviJaz

Pavitra Punia had always expressed her feelings for Eijaz Khan and it was first time that Eijaz confessed his love.

The Bigg Boss 14 is not only filled with fights, arguments but also with love. Last it was contestant Jasmin Bhasin who confessed her love for actor Aly Goni and now Eijaz Khan has confessed his love for Pavitra Punia. It should be noted here that Punia is not part of the show anymore. But till the time she was inside the home, both Eijaz and she made headlines. She had always been vocal about her feelings for him.

Recently, entered the show as a doctor to check the disease of housemates and she called Eijaz first. During the check-up, Eijaz Khan said that he is missing Pavitra and he is ready for everything. The actor also said he thinks he loves Pavitra. Soon after this, Pavitra and Eijaz started getting trolled. Coming to Eijaz’s defence, Pavitra tweeted, “For everyone out here with polished words to pass on ME and #lioneijaz.You may find another door to knock at. Indeed these silly cheap comments & trolling won’t work here & OUR UNDERSTANDING haha NOT A EASY thing to understand so on a kindest note STAY AWAY FROM #PAVIJAZ!!!”

Eijaz’s confession left fans in awe and they started showering lot of love on the couple. There are reports also claiming that Pavitra will make a re-entry in the show.

For everyone out here with polished words to pass on ME and #lioneijaz.You may find another door to knock at.Indeed these silly cheap comments & trolling won’t work here& OUR UNDERSTANDING haha NOT A EASY thing to understandso on a kindest note STAY AWAY FROM #PAVIJAZ !!! — Pavitra punia (@PuniaPavitra) January 3, 2021

Apart from this, Sunny Leone also asked Aly Goni to go down on his knee and propose to Jasmin Bhasin. He obeyed and proposed her with a large, red-coloured heart in his hand. Jasmin said that she would marry him if her parents agreed. Aly had never expressed his feelings for Jasmin earlier in public.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: January 3 Written Update: Salman Khan slams Nikki, Jasmin & others for making fun of Rakhi

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×