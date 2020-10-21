Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia hurls a barrage of abuses against Gauahar Khan; the latter responds gracefully

Gauahar Khan reacts gracefully to Pavitra Punia hurling abuses at her from behind her back inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 saw a unique senior vs freshers concept this season. Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and entered the house as 'toofani seniors' who guided and reprimanded contestants when needed. During the task assigned last episode, Gauahar and Hina were seen pointing out that Sidharth's team cheated which the actor vehemently denied. Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli were Sidharth's team.

Later, after the task, Pavitra and Nikki were seen bitching about Gauahar wherein the former hurled a barrage of abuses against Gauahar. She even stooped low by calling Gauahar names and called her 'Laal Pari' and mocked her disrespectfully for following rules. Pavitra did not stop there. After eavesdropping over the decision of the task, she was seen hurling disgusting comments against Gauahar.

Well, Pavitra's disrespectful act did not go down well with many including Gauahar. But she tweeted gracefully against it and wrote, "LaaL PARI , indeed ! #Alhamdulillah #soreloser will always spit venom ! Wish a woman knew her tongue is her power !" Kamya Punjabi too tweeted against it and wrote, "Excatly!" More power to you, Gauahar!

Excatly! https://t.co/g55Q8YyEMF — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 20, 2020

What do you think of Pavitra's reaction? Later, Nikki and Pavitra were seen telling Jaan that the game exposed people and their loyalties, while at the same time, they were the ones intimidating Jaan, whom they consider a friend. The dynamics on the show are certainly changing. We wonder what more?

