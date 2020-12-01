Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia is still my wife REVEALS Sumit; Accuses her of cheating on him with Paras & Pratik

Is Pavitra Punia already married to Sumit Maheshwari? The latter claimed that they're still husband and wife. He also accused the actress of having extra-marital affairs with Paras Chhabra and Pratik Sehajpal. Read on to know more.

Pavitra Punia got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house this weekend. However, right after her eviction, the actress landed in troubled waters, as some 'shocking' details about her personal life came into the public light. While inside the BB 14 house, Pavitra was seen flirting and getting attached to co-contestant Eijaz Khan, it has now been revealed that she is married. Yes, you read that right!

Sumit Maheshwari, a hotelier, has claimed that he is married to Pavitra Punia. The man revealed about his marriage to Pavitra Punia in a recent interview with a YouTube channel Fifafooz. Sumit went on to accuse Pavitra of cheating him and having extra-marital affairs with Paras Chhabra and Pratik Sehajpal. Sumit alleged that Pavitra cheated on him not once but four times. While Sumit claimed that he is married to Pavitra, the actress has never acknowledged or admitted to being married. However, during a stint, she had opened up about her engagement and fiance. Sumit revealed that they are still a 'married couple.'

In the chat, Sumit claimed, 'We are still husband and wife. We got engaged and we have got married also, but she did not disclose it. He went on to accuse Pavitra of being in relationships with Paras and Pratik during their marriage and having had affairs four times. 'I had texted (messaged) Paras when I found out about Pavitra's relationship with him,' shared Sumit.

He asked Paras to wait for their divorce, and then continue their relationship as his family was involved in the matter. 'I told him that you can be in a relationship with her but wait till we get a divorce. My family is involved,' Sumit revealed. He also added that he still has a tattoo of Pavitra's name on his hand, and nothing has changed from his end.

Reacting to Pavitra's closeness to Eijaz on BB 14, Sumit targeted Pavitra and called her an 'opportunist person.' He said that Pavitra was sort of using Eijaz on BB 14. However, he made it clear that Pavitra can be in a relationship with Eijaz after she divorces him. Sumit also defended Pavitra saying that she is a good-hearted person, but her actions have caused his family lots of pain.

Though Sumit was ready to forgive Pavitra for her past affairs and mistakes and willing to start new with her, her closeness to Eijaz in BB 14 has 'hurt' him.' Sumit now feels that he has no future with Pavitra and their problems cannot be solved ever.

Well, Pavitra has not yet reacted to these allegations by Sumit and has not opened up about her marriage to him. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

