Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia WARNS ex boyfriend Paras Chhabra on his entry: If he pokes me, I'll give him back

It is already known that BB 13's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will be a part of Bigg Boss 14 in the coming days for a special task. Now, Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia has reacted to the news of him coming to BB 14. Here's what she has to say.

He not only unveiled the contestants of the new season but also revealed what's in store for audiences in BB 14. Among others, Salman introduced Television's well-known actress Pavitra Punia, who raised the 'oomph factor' as she dazzled on the stage in a black and golden saree. She channelled her inner as she grooved to the much-loved romantic track Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Pavitra is known for her roles in Naagin 3, Sasural Simar Ka, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress was last playing the negative lead 'Timnasa' in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Well, Bigg Boss 14 is not Pavitra's first reality show, as the actress shot to fame with her stint in Splitsvilla 3. In her introduction, Pavitra gave a glimpse of her strong personality and said that whatever she achieved in life to date it is all because of her dedication and hard work. Whether it was giving up a career as a flight attendant to be a part of the showbiz world, or going against her family to be an actor, Pavitra has done everything on her terms.

The actress wowed the Toofani Seniors - , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan to enter the BB 14 house. While viewers are mightly impressed with Pavitra's smashing entry, it is her personal life that has started grabbing eyeballs, from the very beginning of the season. Well, we're talking about Pavitra's past relationship with Paras Chhabra.

Yes, Pavitra and Paras romantically involved some years ago. The two also used to hog all the limelight with their cozy pictures on social media. However, after some time of dating, Paras and Pavitra parted ways, and the reason for the breakup is not known yet. Wondering why Paras and Pavitra's past is being dug out now?

We had already informed you that owing to the theme of BB 14, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will also enter the house for a special task. While details of PaHira's entry is not known, they will enter to create the necessary buzz for the show. Now, Pavitra has reacted to the news of Paras' entry on Bigg Boss 14, and also warned him about the same.

A twitter handle by the name, Khabri reveals that Pavitra does not want Paras to enter BB 14 during her stint. Warning Paras about his entry in the BB 14 house, Pavitra said, 'If Paras Chhabra has some dignity left then he won't come to Bigg Boss14 house in my presence. If he will come and poke me, I will give him back!'

Take a look at Pavitra's reaction here:

#PavitraPunia says- If #ParasChhabra have some dignity left then he won't come to #BiggBoss14 house in my presence. If he will come and Poke me, I will give him back! — Khabri (@real_khabri_1) October 4, 2020

Well, it looks like the atmosphere will heat up with Paras, and Mahira are introduced as special guests in BB 14 during Pavitra's stay. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for BB 14's journey? Let us know in the comment section below.

