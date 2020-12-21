Bigg Boss 14: Politician Sonali Phogat to enter the reality show as a wild card contestant

Actress turned politician Sonali Phogat is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 with a bang. In a recent interview, she has opened up about entering the popular show. Here’s what she said.

Get ready to witness a high voltage drama in Bigg Boss 14 as Vikas Gupta is making a smashing comeback into the house. He got evicted for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool last week. But seems like he is back to give her the answer. Not just this, in the coming days, the audience will get to see many twists in the show. And one of them is the wildcard entry of actor-politician Sonali Phogat. She will be entering the BB house soon. In a recent interview, Sonali has opened up about the same and admitted being a huge fan of the reality show.

While talking to DNA, she revealed that she has watched almost all the episodes and feels surreal to be a part of the show. The leading daily quoted her saying, “I have been a big fan of Bigg Boss for long. The scale of the show is huge. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?”

She added, “I have watched almost all the episodes of this season. Now that I am a participant, it feels surreal. I am excited and nervous at the same time. I don't know how my journey will unfold, but I promise the viewers a lot of entertainment and positivity.”

The National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha has featured in many Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was also seen in the television show Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. As per the latest buzz, Manu Punjabi, who entered the house as a challenger, has reportedly walked out of the show owing to health issues. As per reports, he will exit the reality show and will later make a re-entry.

