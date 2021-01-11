Bigg Boss 14: Post emotional goodbye to Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin urges her fans to unite: Make him lift trophy

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed an emotional eviction last night after Jasmin Bhasin was asked to leave by Salman Khan and it broke Aly Goni's heart. Now, Jasmin has issued a statement and thanked fans for support.

Bigg Boss 14 fans suffered an emotional setback last night as Jasmin Bhasin, one of the favourite contestants this season, was evicted from the house. Her closest confidant in the house, Aly Goni was extremely heartbroken and did not want her to leave. The emotions were running way too high as even Salman got extremely emotional seeing the couple getting separated due to Jasmin’s eviction. However, as soon as Jasmin came out, she released a statement to thank her fans for a record-breaking tweet spree under the trend 'Bring Jasmin Back.'

Taking to her social media handles, Jasmin shared a statement where she thanked her fans for being her support throughout. Not just this, Jasmin expressed gratitude to everyone and thanked them for making her journey in Bigg Boss house memorable. Post it, she asked all her fans to remember that Aly is still inside the house and wanted them to unite to make him win the show. The actress said that Aly may feel alone inside the house. However, she wanted her fans to help him lift the trophy.

Jasmin's statement reads, "To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn't have done this without your support.With over 2 million tweets for #BringjasminBhasinBack you guys have proved your strength. I am shocked & but so grateful at the same time. Mai bahar aa gayi hun, par Aly abhi bhi andar hai. He might think he is alone but let's show it to all, that he is not. Let's all come together to give @alygoni the love & support to win this thing!! We have to make Aly lift the trophy for #jasLy - Love jasmin Bhasin."

Take a look:

Thank you for all your love & support

& for #BringJasminBhasinBack

You all are truly the best! - Love

Jasmin #JasminBhasin pic.twitter.com/yHgHUgnZSV — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Jasmin's teary-eyed goodbye left fans emotional where many started to trend on Twitter to bring her back on the show. During the family week, her parents came on the show and asked her to focus on the game. Jasmin was among the popular contestants right from the start of season. Aly joined the season later as a wild card entrant.

