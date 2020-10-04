Bigg Boss 14 PRECAP: Radhe Maa pours 'blessings' on Sidharth Shukla as she meets inmates on Day 1 in the house

  1. Home
It is already confirmed by the grand premiere that Radhe Maa will not be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. However, the Godwoman will enter the BB 14 house tomorrow as contestants will begin their journey.
It is already confirmed by the grand premiere that Radhe Maa will not be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. However, the Godwoman will enter the BB 14 house tomorrow as contestants will begin their journey. According to the precap, she will meet the housemates, give them some usefel advices and tips, do her famous dance. Sidharth Shukla will be left inspired by Radhe Maa's presence in the BB 14 house, and will chant Radhe Radhe. Upon seeing Sidharth's happiness, Radhe Maa will shower her blessings on him. 

