Bigg Boss 14 premiere date OUT: Salman Khan's show to begin airing from October 3

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to return to the silver screen for entertaining the audience. Read on to know the details of its premiere date.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss was a huge hit last year and now, it’s time for the brand new season! Given the COVID-19 crisis, there were numerous speculations whether or not the show will end up airing in its stipulated time. However, all these rumours and speculations were put to an end when the promos of Bigg Boss 2020 were shared on social media. What’s more exciting is that is returning as the host for this season again.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have announced the premiere date of the reality show. Yes, you heard it right. It is going to premiere on October 3rd, Saturday at 9 pm. Along with that, they have also shared yet another promo in which Salman Khan removes the mask off his face and says the tagline for this season which is ‘Ab scene paltega kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab (The scene will change now as Bigg Boss will respond to 2020).”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, speculations are also rife regarding the identity of those individuals who will be a part of this season. A few days back, there were reports that the previous season’s winner Sidharth Shukla is likely to host a particular segment of Bigg Boss 14. He will reportedly monitor the activities of the contestants and provide his expert opinion about the same. However, no one has officially confirmed that yet.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 2020: Shehnaaz Gill to appear as the FIRST special guest on Salman Khan hosted season 14?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×