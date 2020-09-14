Bigg Boss 14 premiere date OUT: Salman Khan's show to begin airing from October 3
The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss was a huge hit last year and now, it’s time for the brand new season! Given the COVID-19 crisis, there were numerous speculations whether or not the show will end up airing in its stipulated time. However, all these rumours and speculations were put to an end when the promos of Bigg Boss 2020 were shared on social media. What’s more exciting is that Salman Khan is returning as the host for this season again.
Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have announced the premiere date of the reality show. Yes, you heard it right. It is going to premiere on October 3rd, Saturday at 9 pm. Along with that, they have also shared yet another promo in which Salman Khan removes the mask off his face and says the tagline for this season which is ‘Ab scene paltega kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab (The scene will change now as Bigg Boss will respond to 2020).”
Check out the post below:
Meanwhile, speculations are also rife regarding the identity of those individuals who will be a part of this season. A few days back, there were reports that the previous season’s winner Sidharth Shukla is likely to host a particular segment of Bigg Boss 14. He will reportedly monitor the activities of the contestants and provide his expert opinion about the same. However, no one has officially confirmed that yet.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 2020: Shehnaaz Gill to appear as the FIRST special guest on Salman Khan hosted season 14?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Salman ended career's of many. It is the high time India boycotted him forever.
Anonymous 2 days ago
CLOWN,CHEAP,GOD OF RICKSHAWALAS
Anonymous 2 days ago
Only body no brain
Anonymous 2 days ago
He will again start bullying
Anonymous 2 days ago
Controversial show with controversial host. Suits him best.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Superhero of Autowalas,bathroom cleaners,vegetable vendors. God of cheap masses. Only those people watch his shows.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It’s such a cheap show. Salman is the best person to host it.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Tubelight hero
Anonymous 2 days ago
CLOWN , DANGEROUS CRIMINAL, FAKE PERSON WITH A DUAL FACE ,NOT A ROLE MODEL THAT IS SALMAN.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Salman is a big joke and has a big ego. Salman actually is a callous, shallow and fake human being who has a lot of attitude and high handedness. Public is being fooled by this kind of people since long. Salman is a murderer and criminal he gets away with every thing. He is so full of himself. SALMAN IS THE BIGGEST MAFIA IN BOLLYWOOD AND LIKES TO BULLY PEOPLE, PLEASE GET HIM OUT OF OUR FACE. ALSO THIS BOYCOTTING OF SALMAN IS NOT TEMPORARY. IT IS FOREVER.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Salman is a big joke and has a big ego. Salman actually is a callous, shallow and fake human being who has a lot of attitude and high handedness. Public is being fooled by this kind of people since long. Salman is a murderer and criminal he gets away with every thing. He is so full of himself. SALMAN IS THE BIGGEST MAFIA IN BOLLYWOOD AND LIKES TO BULLY PEOPLE, PLEASE GET HIM OUT OF OUR FACE. ALSO THIS BOYCOTTING OF SALMAN IS NOT TEMPORARY. IT IS FOREVER.
Anonymous 2 days ago
SALMAN KHAN WHOLE FAMILY IS INVOLVED IN DRUG RACKET AND SSR MURDER CASE. WHOLE FAMILY FLEW TO DUABI AFTER RECEIVING NOTICE AND SALMAN/ARBAAZ ARE HIDING IN THACKERY'S FARM HOUSE WITH HIS SECURITY TEAM. ARBAAZ AND ADITYA WERE WITH DISHA JUST BEFORE SHE WAS KILLED. YOU KNOW SALMAN IS BIG MAFIA AND CRIMINAL AND SUPPORTS CRIMINALS ADITYA AND SOORAJ PANCHOLI. BOYCOTT SALMAN MOVIES AND BIG BOSS SHOW/ AND HIS OTHER SHOW WITH KAPIL SHARMA. KIDS WHO ARE IN 5 TH GRADE KNOW SALMAN IS A CRIMINAL. WHY ARE WE SUPPORTING HIM WITH OUR TIME AND MONEY? WE HAVE MUCH BETTER SHOWS TO WATCH. SALMAN IS MAFIA.GOON.CRIMINAL AND FRAUD, HE DOES NOT GIVE ANY MONEY FOR DONATION IT IS JUST FAKE DRAMA. RUN SALMAN YOUR LAWYER SAVES YOU FROM MURDER/POLICE SAVES YOU FROM CRIME/ THACKERTY'S SAVES YOU FROM OTHER CRIMES. .CAN YOUR KARMA SAVE YOU AND FOR HOW LONG? SCUM BAG/MURDERER/CRIMINAL/ DRUG PEDDLER. FULL OF EGO. WE HAVE THE PUBLIC POWER TO BOYCOTT HIM HIS MOVIES AND DO NOT MAKE THEM RICH.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Well Said!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Salman the biggest mafia and Murderer and the Goonda how dare you brim him back,
Anonymous 2 days ago
cheap show ! salman looks too old !
Anonymous 2 days ago
No
Anonymous 2 days ago
why your family is running away? we'll ensure they all land up in jail, bloody criminals , do not know how many sushant have they killed, how many dishas have they raped , and only criminals and mafias support him.Ban him,Ban big boss.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Such an idiotic man he is!!! Big bully
Anonymous 2 days ago
Cant wait to not watch it
Anonymous 2 days ago
I will surely see ... these bullying haters are handefull and means nothing...
Anonymous 2 days ago
U must be from his gunda Raaj
Anonymous 2 days ago
The Brand Salman Khan is back. Megastar Salman Khan 2.0 Excited for BB 14
Anonymous 2 days ago
He has lost respect forever.. When you ban people... Eventually the world bans you
Anonymous 2 days ago
Boycott Salman
Anonymous 2 days ago
BIlkul matt dekhna . Guys, Be on your stand . NOT interested still they are releasing the show. Coz they think Public is fool and will come back to them. Isnt it kind of Insult to us. Boycott Bigg Boss 14 for REAL. Pv Pls POst
Anonymous 2 days ago
Arrest his Family
Anonymous 2 days ago
BOYCOTT this Scumbag.
Anonymous 2 days ago
BOYCOTT BIG BOSS. Thoo thoo
Anonymous 2 days ago
Can see his bullying right in a one hour show. Power plays and cheap thrills on display of this criminal man
Anonymous 2 days ago
Boycott!! Not interested
Anonymous 2 days ago
Buddhe tera time agya hai .Nikal ja yaha de
Anonymous 2 days ago
only his gawaar fans will watch .Shame on people who support this criminal
Anonymous 2 days ago
Salman buddha criminal .There is a story going around as how he and others uses minors for their benefits and i think thats true.Kitna shareef banke dikhata hai audience ko aur real life mein he is pathetic person.I wonder why god do not punish these kind of criminals .
Anonymous 2 days ago
I just watch weekend big boss
Anonymous 2 days ago
Dawood ka paltu kutta
Anonymous 2 days ago
Do not support these criminal khans, according to some sources,arbaaz is involved in disha rape and murder.he is also involved in sushant murder.Boycott these mafias.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Can’t stand him
Anonymous 3 days ago
BOYCOTT Salman khan BIGBOSS Ki Har city ke bade chaurahe pe Hoardings lgwa deni chahiye.
Anonymous 3 days ago
I hate him
Anonymous 3 days ago
I hate this guy. Not watching it
Anonymous 3 days ago
Boycott this show .
Anonymous 3 days ago
His Rickshawala fans like this show
Anonymous 3 days ago
Cheap show cheap host
Anonymous 3 days ago
Boycott
Anonymous 3 days ago
Again bullying starts
Anonymous 3 days ago
BOYCOTT, BOYCOTT, BOYCOTT!
Anonymous 3 days ago
Sir do something with you tuber specially Ujjal thrivedi and Vibhor Anand. Don’t you have a legal team or a PR team. Please do something. They are spreading lies about you and gaining subscriber. PV post this.
Anonymous 3 days ago
They are attention seekers.
Anonymous 3 days ago
OPPOSE this show do not watch it Bring the TRP down, We do not want a murderer and Druggist Bollywood Mafia to be in front of camera.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Thuuuuuuuu