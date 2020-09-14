  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 premiere date OUT: Salman Khan's show to begin airing from October 3

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to return to the silver screen for entertaining the audience. Read on to know the details of its premiere date.
522436 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 08:24 pm
Bigg Boss 14 premiere date OUT: Salman Khan's show to begin airing from October 3Bigg Boss 14 premiere date OUT: Salman Khan's show to begin airing from October 3
  • 50
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss was a huge hit last year and now, it’s time for the brand new season! Given the COVID-19 crisis, there were numerous speculations whether or not the show will end up airing in its stipulated time. However, all these rumours and speculations were put to an end when the promos of Bigg Boss 2020 were shared on social media. What’s more exciting is that Salman Khan is returning as the host for this season again.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have announced the premiere date of the reality show. Yes, you heard it right. It is going to premiere on October 3rd, Saturday at 9 pm. Along with that, they have also shared yet another promo in which Salman Khan removes the mask off his face and says the tagline for this season which is ‘Ab scene paltega kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab (The scene will change now as Bigg Boss will respond to 2020).”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, speculations are also rife regarding the identity of those individuals who will be a part of this season. A few days back, there were reports that the previous season’s winner Sidharth Shukla is likely to host a particular segment of Bigg Boss 14. He will reportedly monitor the activities of the contestants and provide his expert opinion about the same. However, no one has officially confirmed that yet.  

Also Read: Bigg Boss 2020: Shehnaaz Gill to appear as the FIRST special guest on Salman Khan hosted season 14?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

Salman ended career's of many. It is the high time India boycotted him forever.

Anonymous 2 days ago

CLOWN,CHEAP,GOD OF RICKSHAWALAS

Anonymous 2 days ago

Only body no brain

Anonymous 2 days ago

He will again start bullying

Anonymous 2 days ago

Controversial show with controversial host. Suits him best.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Superhero of Autowalas,bathroom cleaners,vegetable vendors. God of cheap masses. Only those people watch his shows.

Anonymous 2 days ago

It’s such a cheap show. Salman is the best person to host it.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Tubelight hero

Anonymous 2 days ago

CLOWN , DANGEROUS CRIMINAL, FAKE PERSON WITH A DUAL FACE ,NOT A ROLE MODEL THAT IS SALMAN.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Salman is a big joke and has a big ego. Salman actually is a callous, shallow and fake human being who has a lot of attitude and high handedness. Public is being fooled by this kind of people since long. Salman is a murderer and criminal he gets away with every thing. He is so full of himself. SALMAN IS THE BIGGEST MAFIA IN BOLLYWOOD AND LIKES TO BULLY PEOPLE, PLEASE GET HIM OUT OF OUR FACE. ALSO THIS BOYCOTTING OF SALMAN IS NOT TEMPORARY. IT IS FOREVER.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Salman is a big joke and has a big ego. Salman actually is a callous, shallow and fake human being who has a lot of attitude and high handedness. Public is being fooled by this kind of people since long. Salman is a murderer and criminal he gets away with every thing. He is so full of himself. SALMAN IS THE BIGGEST MAFIA IN BOLLYWOOD AND LIKES TO BULLY PEOPLE, PLEASE GET HIM OUT OF OUR FACE. ALSO THIS BOYCOTTING OF SALMAN IS NOT TEMPORARY. IT IS FOREVER.

Anonymous 2 days ago

SALMAN KHAN WHOLE FAMILY IS INVOLVED IN DRUG RACKET AND SSR MURDER CASE. WHOLE FAMILY FLEW TO DUABI AFTER RECEIVING NOTICE AND SALMAN/ARBAAZ ARE HIDING IN THACKERY'S FARM HOUSE WITH HIS SECURITY TEAM. ARBAAZ AND ADITYA WERE WITH DISHA JUST BEFORE SHE WAS KILLED. YOU KNOW SALMAN IS BIG MAFIA AND CRIMINAL AND SUPPORTS CRIMINALS ADITYA AND SOORAJ PANCHOLI. BOYCOTT SALMAN MOVIES AND BIG BOSS SHOW/ AND HIS OTHER SHOW WITH KAPIL SHARMA. KIDS WHO ARE IN 5 TH GRADE KNOW SALMAN IS A CRIMINAL. WHY ARE WE SUPPORTING HIM WITH OUR TIME AND MONEY? WE HAVE MUCH BETTER SHOWS TO WATCH. SALMAN IS MAFIA.GOON.CRIMINAL AND FRAUD, HE DOES NOT GIVE ANY MONEY FOR DONATION IT IS JUST FAKE DRAMA. RUN SALMAN YOUR LAWYER SAVES YOU FROM MURDER/POLICE SAVES YOU FROM CRIME/ THACKERTY'S SAVES YOU FROM OTHER CRIMES. .CAN YOUR KARMA SAVE YOU AND FOR HOW LONG? SCUM BAG/MURDERER/CRIMINAL/ DRUG PEDDLER. FULL OF EGO. WE HAVE THE PUBLIC POWER TO BOYCOTT HIM HIS MOVIES AND DO NOT MAKE THEM RICH.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Well Said!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Salman the biggest mafia and Murderer and the Goonda how dare you brim him back,

Anonymous 2 days ago

cheap show ! salman looks too old !

Anonymous 2 days ago

No

Anonymous 2 days ago

why your family is running away? we'll ensure they all land up in jail, bloody criminals , do not know how many sushant have they killed, how many dishas have they raped , and only criminals and mafias support him.Ban him,Ban big boss.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Such an idiotic man he is!!! Big bully

Anonymous 2 days ago

Cant wait to not watch it

Anonymous 2 days ago

I will surely see ... these bullying haters are handefull and means nothing...

Anonymous 2 days ago

U must be from his gunda Raaj

Anonymous 2 days ago

The Brand Salman Khan is back. Megastar Salman Khan 2.0 Excited for BB 14

Anonymous 2 days ago

He has lost respect forever.. When you ban people... Eventually the world bans you

Anonymous 2 days ago

Boycott Salman

Anonymous 2 days ago

BIlkul matt dekhna . Guys, Be on your stand . NOT interested still they are releasing the show. Coz they think Public is fool and will come back to them. Isnt it kind of Insult to us. Boycott Bigg Boss 14 for REAL. Pv Pls POst

Anonymous 2 days ago

Arrest his Family

Anonymous 2 days ago

BOYCOTT this Scumbag.

Anonymous 2 days ago

BOYCOTT BIG BOSS. Thoo thoo

Anonymous 2 days ago

Can see his bullying right in a one hour show. Power plays and cheap thrills on display of this criminal man

Anonymous 2 days ago

Boycott!! Not interested

Anonymous 2 days ago

Buddhe tera time agya hai .Nikal ja yaha de

Anonymous 2 days ago

only his gawaar fans will watch .Shame on people who support this criminal

Anonymous 2 days ago

Salman buddha criminal .There is a story going around as how he and others uses minors for their benefits and i think thats true.Kitna shareef banke dikhata hai audience ko aur real life mein he is pathetic person.I wonder why god do not punish these kind of criminals .

Anonymous 2 days ago

I just watch weekend big boss

Anonymous 2 days ago

Dawood ka paltu kutta

Anonymous 2 days ago

Do not support these criminal khans, according to some sources,arbaaz is involved in disha rape and murder.he is also involved in sushant murder.Boycott these mafias.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Can’t stand him

Anonymous 3 days ago

BOYCOTT Salman khan BIGBOSS Ki Har city ke bade chaurahe pe Hoardings lgwa deni chahiye.

Anonymous 3 days ago

I hate him

Anonymous 3 days ago

I hate this guy. Not watching it

Anonymous 3 days ago

Boycott this show .

Anonymous 3 days ago

His Rickshawala fans like this show

Anonymous 3 days ago

Cheap show cheap host

Anonymous 3 days ago

Boycott

Anonymous 3 days ago

Again bullying starts

Anonymous 3 days ago

BOYCOTT, BOYCOTT, BOYCOTT!

Anonymous 3 days ago

Sir do something with you tuber specially Ujjal thrivedi and Vibhor Anand. Don’t you have a legal team or a PR team. Please do something. They are spreading lies about you and gaining subscriber. PV post this.

Anonymous 3 days ago

They are attention seekers.

Anonymous 3 days ago

OPPOSE this show do not watch it Bring the TRP down, We do not want a murderer and Druggist Bollywood Mafia to be in front of camera.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Thuuuuuuuu

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement