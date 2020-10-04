Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: As Jaan Sanu enthrals with music, Pavitra Punia sizzles with Tip Tip Barsa Paani dance

Bigg Boss 14 gets a spicy mix of contestants with Jaan Sanu and Pavitra Punia introduced as the next ones.

Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is ensuring to keep the audience hooked with the power packed performances and candid chats with , the host. Salman clearly is having lots of fun pulling their legs and it is a treat to anyone who had been missing solid entertainment on TV. Well, living upto its promise of giving a befitting answer to 2020, each contestant is also trying to up their game. Amid the grandeur, Salman revealed the next contestant to be Jaan Sanu followed by Pavitra Punia.

Pavitra has worked in several Television shows and is best remembered for Naagin. The actress enthralled everyone with a sizzling number which made it difficult to look away, quite clearly. She was dressed in a golden metallic saree and black shimmering blouse looking beautiful as ever. Known for her straightforwardness, Pavitra is confident to leave an impression inside the house and honestly, we cannot wait.

About Jaan Sanu (Jayesh Bhattacharya) happens to be the youngest son of the renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu and will be guided by BB13 winner Sidharth on the show. Jaan has been following his father’s footsteps since childhood and has been singing since the age of 8 and released a music album Tomhra Shunbe Toh. This young star had also lent his voice for the song Bum Bum Boley from ’s 2007 release Taare Zameen Par.

