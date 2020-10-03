Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla OPEN UP on trouble in their marriage during lockdown
Bigg Boss 14 house will see Television's favourite couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enter the house. Before that, the two dazzled on the stage with a breathtaking performance. While Rubina looked beautiful in an off shoulder high slit dress, Abhinav looked handsome in a checkered pant suit making for quite a couple together. Salman managed to bring out an unknown side to the couple while introducing them. Both Rubina and Abhinav mentioned what causes fights between the two but Rubina mentioned how he is a fan of Abhinav and is smitten by his smile even today.
Abhinav too mentioned that he is not insecure of Rubina's popularity. Later, during a virtual press conference of sorts, a journalist asked Abhinav and Rubina on rumours of trouble in their marriage in the last few months. To that, Rubina and Abhinav admitted that the lockdown did take a toll on their relationship, just like with many others but they have put that behind them and have moved on.
Bigg Boss 14 already saw Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli enter the house. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla have entered the house for two weeks as toofani seniors.