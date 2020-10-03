Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla OPEN UP on trouble in their marriage during lockdown

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are a happy couple but the duo admits that their relationship had a problem during lockdown but they have moved on. The two have entered Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 house will see Television's favourite couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enter the house. Before that, the two dazzled on the stage with a breathtaking performance. While Rubina looked beautiful in an off shoulder high slit dress, Abhinav looked handsome in a checkered pant suit making for quite a couple together. Salman managed to bring out an unknown side to the couple while introducing them. Both Rubina and Abhinav mentioned what causes fights between the two but Rubina mentioned how he is a fan of Abhinav and is smitten by his smile even today.

Abhinav too mentioned that he is not insecure of Rubina's popularity. Later, during a virtual press conference of sorts, a journalist asked Abhinav and Rubina on rumours of trouble in their marriage in the last few months. To that, Rubina and Abhinav admitted that the lockdown did take a toll on their relationship, just like with many others but they have put that behind them and have moved on.

Well, that definitely is a good sign. Both Rubina and Abhinav dated for six years before they got married two years back. The duo was in Himachal Pradesh during the lockdown period where they enjoyed the greens like never before.

.@BeingSalmanKhan kar rahe hai @ashukla09 aur @RubiDilaik ka swag se swagat! Have you tuned in yet? #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14GrandPremiere @Greenlam01 pic.twitter.com/fADbHHsWbD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS she felt Rashami Desai 'provoked' Sidharth Shukla in BB 13

Bigg Boss 14 already saw Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli enter the house. , Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla have entered the house for two weeks as toofani seniors.

Credits :Colors

Share your comment ×