Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Salman Khan does a happy dance when told his 'right time' for marrying has passed

Here's how Salman Khan reacts when he is told that his time to get married has passed. The actor lives up to his promise of entertaining fans with Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere began with a bang after introduced Gauahar Khan, , Sidharth Shukla as the 'toofani' seniors this season. The trio will be inside the house for two weeks and will be given control of tasks which will affect the nominations and evictions. While Sidharth will be ruling the bedroom area, Gauahar has been assigned the kitchen and Hina has contestant's personal belongings in her control.

Later, Salman introduced Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli as the first two contestants. While interacting with them, Salman asks an astrologer Janardhan on their future inside the house. Amid that, Salman quipped that he had told her about a prospect for marriage six years back and asked him to tell him what are the future prospects. When the astrologer tells him that the time has passed, Salman does a happy dance leaving everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, Eijaz reveals that for the longest time he had said no to reality show but wanted to experiment for the first time. On the other hand, Nikki said that she is self sufficient and is very happy with her own company. She revealed her confident self and impressed the toofani seniors making her way inside the house along with Eijaz Khan.

The show has a new theme this year and the fans will surely be hooked on to the new twists and turns.

