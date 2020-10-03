Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Salman Khan does a happy dance when told his 'right time' for marrying has passed
Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere began with a bang after Salman Khan introduced Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla as the 'toofani' seniors this season. The trio will be inside the house for two weeks and will be given control of tasks which will affect the nominations and evictions. While Sidharth will be ruling the bedroom area, Gauahar has been assigned the kitchen and Hina has contestant's personal belongings in her control.
Meanwhile, Eijaz reveals that for the longest time he had said no to reality show but wanted to experiment for the first time. On the other hand, Nikki said that she is self sufficient and is very happy with her own company. She revealed her confident self and impressed the toofani seniors making her way inside the house along with Eijaz Khan.
The show has a new theme this year and the fans will surely be hooked on to the new twists and turns.