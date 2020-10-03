  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Srishty Rode gives bff Rubina Dilaik a virtual send off inside the house

Srishty Rode wishes bff Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for their journey inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.
Rubina Dilaik gets a send off from friend Srishty RodeBigg Boss 14 Premiere: Srishty Rode gives bff Rubina Dilaik a virtual send off inside the house
Amid the pandemic, Bigg Boss 14 has commenced with Salman Khan entertaining the fans along with the contestants. While all precautions have been taken for the show and contestants were quarantined for 14 days before they enetered the show. Former contestant Srishty Rode, who is also best friends with Rubina, has now sent virtual send off to Rubina in a video. 

Srishty has now put up a cute video on her social media recreating Kamariya song and we must say this is adorable! The actress in her caption has mentioned, "The pandemic may have changed the visual support but you know with all my heart, I am by your side!  Have lots of fun and I can't wait to watch my two favourite contestants you and Abhinav everyday."  

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan inivites 'happily married couple' Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla

Two years ago, Srishty was in the Bigg Boss 12 house where she had Rubina support her on stage. The two actresses had sizzled on stage on the popular song "Kamariya" before Srishty had walked into the house and this year for the 14th season of the show, actress Sristhy Rode has given her bestie a digital send off into the house.  
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav got married two years back but have been together in 6 years. The duo share a very good camaraderie and is the only real life couple entering the house. 

Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 Pm on Monday and Friday and at 9 Pm on Saturday and Sunday. 

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Nikki Tamboli tries to 'woo' Sidharth Shukla leaving Hina and Gauahar impressed

