Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Srishty Rode gives bff Rubina Dilaik a virtual send off inside the house
Amid the pandemic, Bigg Boss 14 has commenced with Salman Khan entertaining the fans along with the contestants. While all precautions have been taken for the show and contestants were quarantined for 14 days before they enetered the show. Former contestant Srishty Rode, who is also best friends with Rubina, has now sent virtual send off to Rubina in a video.
Srishty has now put up a cute video on her social media recreating Kamariya song and we must say this is adorable! The actress in her caption has mentioned, "The pandemic may have changed the visual support but you know with all my heart, I am by your side! Have lots of fun and I can't wait to watch my two favourite contestants you and Abhinav everyday."
Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav got married two years back but have been together in 6 years. The duo share a very good camaraderie and is the only real life couple entering the house.
Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 Pm on Monday and Friday and at 9 Pm on Saturday and Sunday.