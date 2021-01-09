Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Rashami Desai slams Aly & Jasmin; Pavitra Punia comes to meet Eijaz Khan

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be quite an intense one as the rest of the housemates will get to interact with their loved ones. Read on to know more.

The family week inside the Bigg Boss 14 house has proved to be quite an emotional one. Many of the housemates including Sonali, Eijaz, Rahul, Abhinav, and others have already met their loved ones till now. Meanwhile, tonight’s episode will show how the rest of the housemates got to meet or interact with their family members. For instance, Rubina Dilaik will get to meet her sister Naina who informs how hurt her parents were upon hearing about the divorce thing with Abhinav.

One will also get to see Jasmin Bhasin getting emotional as she gets to see her parents after a long time. However, the housemates will be left shocked when they ask her to play solo instead of relying on Aly. Vikas Gupta was earlier seen getting emotional over the fact that no one will come to meet him during the family week. However, this prediction will turn out to be false as his good friend will enter the BB house.

However, apart from giving him the courage to fight on, Rashami will also be seen giving the other housemates a piece of their minds. She will be reminding them that it’s the public who has given the term ‘mastermind’ to Vikas and he is called to Bigg Boss every single time owing to his intelligence. If that wasn’t enough, the former BB contestant will also be seen slamming Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin by calling them 'bullies.'

The most beautiful moment will come when evicted contestant Pavitra Punia will enter the house to meet Eijaz Khan. The latter will be dumbfounded with this sudden surprise and will also propose to her in the sweetest manner.

Credits :Colors TV

