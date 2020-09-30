Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula to join Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan for Salman Khan hosted show?

According to latest reports, Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula might enter Bigg Boss 14 house. He is likely to join Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the Salman Khan hosted upcoming reality show. Read on.

With only three days left for Bigg Boss 14 to make its way into the small screen, the excitement among fans knows no bounds. The much-awaited season 14 is going to air its 'grand premiere' on October 3 (2020), i.e. Saturday, and ardent fans of BB are prepping up to get the 'extra dose' of entertainment. Every day, the makers are unveiling some secrets, leaving fans more curious about Bigg Boss season 14.

It is already known that past Bigg Boss contestants, Sidharth Shukla, , and Gauahar Khan are all set to be a 'major' part of BB 14. Now, another name has been added to this list. We're talking about Prince Narula. Yes, according to the latest media reports, Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula is all set to join Sidharth, Hina, Gauahar for the hosted show. While teasers and promos of Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar being a part of BB 14 have already been doing rounds, details about Prince Narula's entry in the show is not known yet. But, if the reports turn out to be true, then it is surely going to be a big surprise for all his fans.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli channelling Nora Fatehi & grooving to Dilbar for the grand premiere? Watch Teaser

According to sources, Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar will stay inside the BB 14 house for the first two weeks. After these two weeks, the entire format of the show will change. The former three contestants will be the ones who will be executing the tasks and the plans. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 8 winner, Gautam Gulati would have been the fourth contestant joining the pane, but things did not work out for him.

Meanwhile, the tentative list of contestants of Bigg Boss 14 includes Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Sneha Ullal, Shehzad Deol. Are you excited for BB 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin OPENS UP on Funhit Mein Jaari ,working with Bharti Singh, Krushna and Harsh

Credits :India Forums

Share your comment ×