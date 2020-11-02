Bigg Boss 14: Priya Malik SLAMS Kavita Kaushik for personal attack on Eijaz Khan; Kamya Punjabi defends her

Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Priya Malik are in disagreement over Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik's nasty verbal spat in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Here's what they have to say.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar was all about drama, entertainment, and verbal spats. While special guests Shehnaaz Gill and Sunidhi Chauhan spread love, Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik's fight was under the spotlight. After a game, where six housemates tagged Kavita as a 'non-essential' member of BB 14, she lost her cool and vented out her anger on Eijaz.

The F.I.R actress not only spoke about the altercations that she had with Eijaz in the BB 14 house but took the matter to a personal level. She revealed details of their acquaintance outside the show, making personal attacks on Eijaz. Kavita clarified that Eijaz is not her 'friend'. Kavita also shared that she bonded with him in the initial days of BB 14, as he is a senior in the industry, and they have worked once. Not only this, but Kavita also revealed how during the lockdown Eijaz out of the blue called her.

She told that Eijaz was feeling lonely and as he asked for food, she cooked it for him to make him feel better. However, Kavita strongly opined that she does not consider Eijaz as her friend, and called him a 'crazy' man. However, Kavita's personal remarks against Eijaz have not gone down well with former contestant Priya Malik. She has slammed Kavita for bringing up the 'food and mental health' topic in the public domain.

Taking to Twitter Priya wrote, 'You don't help someone and then make a mockery out of it on national television. Kavita Kaushik was wrong to talk about Eijaz Khan's mental health. The words were wrong so was the intent.'

However, Kavita's BFF Kamya Punjabi expressed her disagreement with Priya's opinions, and defended Kavita. Kamya expressed, 'Kavita talking about it on national TV is wrong, I agree! But the fact which people are not getting and do not know is that it wasn't that he did not have money to buy food, he did not have a househelp to cook food. So, he called Kavita and asked her to cook for him and that is what Kavita is trying to say.'

In a previous tweet Kamya also lauded Kavita for standing up and speaking boldly for what she thinks is right. 'Hahahahah you always tell correct things janemann. Issi ke paise hai. Enjoy my Dhakad girl, stay strong.'

Take a look at Priya and Kamya's tweets here:

Kavita talking abt it on National tv is wrong!I agree!But da fact wich people r not getting n do not knw is that ki Aisa nahi tha ki khane ke paise nahi the,aisa tha ki khana banane wala naukar nahi tha so he called kavita n asked her to cook 4 him n dats wat is kk trying to say! https://t.co/kAJZwJoCdb — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 1, 2020

Hahahahah tu ekdum correct baat bole deti hai janemann " issi ke paise hai " njoy kar meri #DhakadChhori stay strong #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik #KavitaKaushik @Iamkavitak #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch tonight's nominations? Who do you think will have to leave the BB 14 house tonight, Kavita Kasuhik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani or Rubina Dilaik? Let us know in the comment section below.

