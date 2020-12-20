Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Abhinav, Aly, Manu's painful waxing test leaves Salman, Rubina, Jasmin & others in splits

The men of the Bigg Boss 14 house get subjected to 'pain' tonight as the women wax their arms and legs during a task. Abhinav Sukhla, Aly Goni, and Manu Punjabi's reaction leave Salman Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Jasmin Bhasin laughing their hearts out.

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar saw schooling the housemates, but tonight's is all about fun. The men will get subjected to 'pain, which will leave everyone else in splits. Confused, are you? The 'waxing task' is going to take place in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. The task will lighten up the atmosphere of the house.

The makers have shared a promo, which will certainly leave viewers' curious to watch the episode. In the promo, the women give a free waxing session to the men, as Salman poses some fun-loving questions to them. The 'Bal ki Khal' task will crack up everyone, as the men will scream on top of their voices in pain. All the yell in anguish as the women pulled off the hair strands from their delicate body parts like arms and legs.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya agrees with Salman Khan that NO inmate stood up for Vikas Gupta; Asks Arshi to 'shut up'

One of the most hilarious moments was when Rubina Dilaik waxed off hair from husband Abhinav Shukla's body. While Abhinav is left in pain, Rubina seems to enjoy it as she says, 'Bohot maza aa raha hai.' Salman Khan also pokes fun at Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship as he picks up the topic of Jasmin proposing to Aly in the future. Rahul Vaidya also seems to enjoy to the fullest as Nikki Tamboli waxes of his BFF Aly's strands.

Take a look at BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Kashmera Shah, and Manu Punjabi are in the danger zone. One of them will have to leave the BB 14 house tonight during eliminations. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 19 Written Update: Salman Khan slams housemates for not taking stand in the house

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×