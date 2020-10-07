Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Abhinav Shukla asked to SACRIFICE immunity to help Rubina Dilaik become an accepted inmate

Bigg Boss will give Rubina Dilaik a chance to get off her TBC tag, and become an accepted fresher in the Bigg Boss 14 house. But, for this, Rubi's husband Abhinav Shukla will have to give up something really important. Read on.

Bigg Boss 14 has begun full-fledged. While viewers thought that the first few days would go smoothly, it does not seem to be so. The contestants have started showing their competitive spirit already, and are going all out against each other. Yesterday, during the nomination's task, Abhinav Shukla proved his smartness and emerged as the first BB 14 contestant to get immunity.

However, it looks like Abhinav's win might be short-lived as Bigg Boss is going to put him in a big 'dilemma' in tonight's episode. According to the new promo, Abhinav will be asked to 'give up' his immunity if he wants to help wifey Rubina Dilaik take off her TBC (To be confirmed) tag, and become an 'accepted fresher' in the BB 14 house. Abhinav is certainly going to be in a conundrum as the decision is going to be entirely on him.

Will he decide to play his game and be safe, or will he think about his relationship and 'sacrifice' it for his ladylove. The decision seems to be a tough one but considering that it is only the first week in the BB 14 house, and there will be many more chances to earn immunity, it looks like Abhinav will support Rubina. Do you think Abhinav will sacrifice his immunity for Rubina?

Meanwhile, during the premiere night, Toofani seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan had rejected four contestants, Jaan Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, and Rubina Dilaik. Following which they were not allowed to enter the BB 14 house, and only use the garden area. While Jaan, Sara, and Nishant won a task to take their place in the house, Rubina failed to do so.

Now, this is her second chance to enter the main Bigg Boss 14 house. It would be interesting to see what call Abhinav takes tonight. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

