Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Abhinav Shukla blushes as Arshi Khan FLIRTS with him; Rubina, Jasmin, Eijaz left surprised

Arshi Khan is all prepped to spread her magic and charm in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She will get all flirty with Abhinav Shukla and leave him blushing Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, and Eijaz Khan will be left stunned by Arshi's antics. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Remember how Arshi Khan entertained everyone with her flirty nature in Bigg Boss 11, as she tried to woo co-contestant Hiten Tejwani? Arshi and Hiten's camaraderie had caught much attention in that season. This time, Arshi is yet again going to spread her magic and charm in Bigg Boss 14, as she gets flirty with none other than Abhinav Shukla.

Arshi Khan has finally entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with five more challengers Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and, Rahul Mahajan. Yesterday, when had poked fun at Arshi, she had expressed her liking for Abhinav and expressed that she will leave no stone unturned to impress him. Well, looks like Arshi has already started flirting with Abhinav from her first day in the BB 14 house. Arshi's flirty behaviour with Abhinav is not only going to lighten up the tensed atmosphere of BB 14 but also get housemates refreshed.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar, Kamya, Devoleena, Aly, Shefali Bagga & others REACT to Rahul Vaidya's voluntary 'exit'

The makers have shared a sneak peek of Arshi and Abhinav's fun-loving banter, and it is certainly going to leave everyone entertained. In the promo, Arshi is seen flirting with Abhinav as she tells him that she has broken up just for him. She embraces him and says. 'Tum toh mere ho.' She also pokes fun at Rubina and tells Abhinav that he is now caught between 'Gharwali and Baharwali.' Arshi's antics leave Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan stunned and they can't stop laughing. Arshi being herself asks Abhinav how he plans to escape her clutches, as she is ready to make him a 'papa' also. Abhinav seems surprised by Arshi's statements and blushes.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like Arshi and Abhinav's flirty banter is going to be full of fun and masti. It will also make some Bigg Boss fans nostalgic about Arshi's equation with Hiten in BB 11. Are you excited for tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 6 Written Update: Rahul Vaidya QUITS voluntarily; Salman Khan introduces challengers

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×