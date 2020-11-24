Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly gets VIOLENT & breaks things as Kavita says 'Main teri baap hoon'; She wishes to leave

Aly Goni will show his 'super aggressive' avatar in Bigg Boss 14 as he gets into an ugly spat with Kavita Kaushik. He will hurl abuses and break things to vent out his anger for Kavita. The actress will get emotional and request Bigg Boss to get her out of this madness. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Fights and quarrels are common happenings in the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, today a 'major fight' is going to break out, leaving everyone utterly shocked. Are you wondering who will lock horns tonight? Well, they're none other than Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. It is known to all that, Aly and Kavita cannot stand each other. But, in the upcoming episode, limits will get crossed, as Aly will show his 'super aggressive' side, leaving Kavita emotional.

The makers have shared the promo of Aly and Kavita's 'ugly fight,' and it has taken the internet by storm. It will so happen, Kavita will question Aly about violating the rules of BB 14, hinting at the incident where he along with others stole 'fizz.' As Kavit tries to explain to Aly that rules are being broken, he shuns her off, saying, 'Tere muh kisko lagna hai be, chal.' To which Kavita says, 'Tumhari Baap Hoon Main,' which leaves Aly agitated. He loses his cool and bashes her for dragging his father's name in the game.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 23 Written Update: Rubina, Abhinav, Rahul, Jasmin, Pavitra and Aly get nominated

Aly vents out his anger on Kavita, saying 'Teri aukaat nahi hai mera baap banne ki,' and hurls abuses at her. While Jasmin Bhasin tries to calm Aly down, he gets more aggressive. He gets 'uber-violent' and breaks the things in the house as Kavita dragged her father's name. Aly's violent behaviour leaves everyone shocked, and Kavita on the other hand gets emotional. She talks to Bigg Boss through the cameras and requests makers to 'get her out of the house' as she cannot say with such a violent personality.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it is yet to be seen how Bigg Boss reacts to Aly's aggressive outburst, and will he be punished for the same? Do you think Kavita and Aly will sort out their differences or will their rivalry grow further? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Karni Sena demands BAN on show for promoting Love Jihad with Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s PDA

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×