Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni to enter the Salman Khan hosted show to support BFF Jasmin Bhasin on THIS date

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's 'good friend' Aly Goni is all set to step in the Bigg Boss 14 house to be her 'ultimate' support in the journey. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers are soon going to receive another 'big surprise,' which will be extremely special for contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Well, Aly Goni is all set to enter the house soon. Yes, you read that right! Rumours of the actor stepping into the BB 14 house as a wild card contestant have been doing rounds for a long time. But, now it seems like it is really happening.

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have revealed a new promo of Aly Goni, talking about his entry in the BB 14 house for BFF Jasmin. In the promo, Aly is heard saying. 'You are precious than a best friend,' as adorable pictures of Jasmin and Aly play in the backdrop. He further adds how he thought he'd live without Jasmin for three months during her stint in BB 14 recalling their good memories together. However, when he saw her emotionally breaking down, he changed his mind and is now all prepped up to enter the BB 14 house.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also revealed the date of his entry in Bigg Boss season 14 saying, 'Your friend would see you on 4th November.' Yes, Aly is geared up to enter BB 14 house with new twists and turns in merely three days' time now, i.e. on November 4 (2020).

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Aly has been consistently supporting and cheering for Jasmin from outside the house. And now, it would be interesting to see how these 'two best friends' change the dynamics of the house.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin had expressed, 'If Aly (Goni) would have come in the show (Bigg Boss 14), it would have been really fun because we get along really well. We are super fun together.' Well, now that it is happening, we can't wait to see Jasmin and Aly's adorable bond in the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

