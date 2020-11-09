Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni goes against BB; Angry for being put in quarantine & tries to break the property

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni, who entered the show as a wild card contestant will lose his calm and patience. He will disagree to follow any rules as he will be furious to be locked inside a room for quarantine. Here's what will happen.

After a slow start, Bigg Boss 14 is picking pace, and things are getting interesting in the house. Yesterday, wild card entrant Naina Singh got evicted after a stint of merely one week. Now, in tonight's episode, another wild card contestant is going to be the highlight of the show. No, we're not talking about Shardul Pandit or Kavita Kaushik, but Aly Goni. Are you wondering why?

Aly Goni will lose his calm and patience tonight. He entered the show a week ago and was locked inside a separate room to follow quarantine rules amid the pandemic. However, today Aly will burst out for being put in quarantine for such a long time, claiming he is here not be in a room but participate in the show. Aly will go against Bigg Boss rules and will get utterly furious. He bangs the glass door and even threatens to damage the BB property if he is not let out.

In the promo, we can see Aly declaring that he will not wear the mic and will not eat food also. As Jasmin tries to explain things to him, Aly goes out of control and bangs the door with full aggression, screaming, 'It will take me two minutes to break it completely.' The actor also expresses that he is 'upset' for not being allowed to play the game and is locked in a room since he stepped in.

Lastly, in a fit of anger, Aly declares that he is ready to even walk out of the house, and he fears nothing or no one. 'Jo ukhadna hai ukhadne de. Ghar se nikalana hai toh nikal dey,' says an angry Aly.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Bigg Boss deals with Aly Goni's uncontrollable anger. Will he be punished for disobeying the rules and disrespecting the show? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 8 Written Update: Salman takes Nikki, Pavitra & Jaan's class; Naina gets 'eliminated'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×