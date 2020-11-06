Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni LASHES OUT at Jasmin Bhasin for 'ignoring' him during a task

BFF's Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will have their first spat in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight during the luxury budget task. Aly will get 'angry' with Jasmin for 'ignoring' him while he tries to talk to her. Here's how their equation will be affected by the heat in the BB 14 house.

Bigg Boss house is a place where one has to 'expect the unexpected.' Situations change every moment in this controversial reality show. While some bonds are formed, some friendships go for a toss. Well, it seems like this is what is going to happen in the Bigg Boss 14 house today. Two BFF's will lock horns during the luxury budget task.

We're talking about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. When Aly entered the BB 14 house recently, fans were excited to see his bond and camaraderie with Jasmin. However, in a shocking turn of events, the BFF's will get into their 'first spat' today amid the luxury task. Yes, it has merely been two days since Aly stepping into the BB 14 house, and he has already locked horns with Jasmin. Tensions between the best-friends will certainly leave all their fans shocked.

It will so happen, that Bigg Boss will announce a luxury budget task, dividing the housemates into 'angels and devils.' Captain Jasmin will be the sanchalak (moderator) of the task. As per the promo, Eijaz, Nikki, and Aly will be on the devil's team. Aly will play the game from the separate room where he is quarantining. A heated argument will erupt between Eijaz and Jasmin regarding the task, and Aly will try to talk to her about it.

However, Jasmin will avoid Aly's requests for a conversation and will continue to explain things to Eijaz. With Jasmin 'not paying attention' to Aly, he will lose his cool and burst out on her. He will shout and scream at Jasmin for 'ignoring' her during the task, as even he is a part of the game. Aly will vent out his anger against Jasmin for purposely giving deaf ears to him, despite multiple callings.

As Aly lashes out at him, Jasmin will go to talk to him, citing that she was clearing the misunderstandings with Eijaz. But, Aly will be seemingly 'upset' with Jasmin's behaviour and will feel cornered.

Well, will this 'spat' create 'issues' between Aly and Jasmin in the coming days of Bigg Boss 14? Or will the two sort out the matter? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

