Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni TAREGTS Eijaz Khan for lying about his 'dark secret'; Latter UPSET by allegations

Aly Goni will point fingers at Eijaz Khan for not having a problem with Arshi Khan hugging him despite his 'touch issues.' He will accuse Eijaz of lying about his dark secret. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

After a lot of conversations, debates, and clarifications last night, tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will have some games. However, any day in the BB 14 house cannot go without altercations, and today will be no different. Before you wonder who will get into a war of words, let us tell you, it is none other than the 'new enemies' Aly Goni and Eijaz Khan.

When Aly Goni re-entered the BB 14 house on Friday, he made it clear that he is going to play against Eijaz for his double-standards. However, tonight, things will get ugly between them as Aly will point fingers at Eijaz's dark secret. All this will happen as the housemates play the 'galat fehmi ka gubara' game. Aly will target Eijaz asking him that he claims to have a 'touch issue' but when Arshi Khan hugged him, he was all comfortable. Aly goes on to say that if he has a problem with us, then he might have it with everyone.

However, Eijaz tries to clarify his stance, but Aly bursts in anger and shouts 'Don't lie.' Yes, Aly called Eijaz's issue 'fake.' The two will get into heated arguments about the same. Eijaz will be left utterly disappointed with Aly's allegations against him and will express that he is hurt. 'I expect this thing from everyone here, but not Aly,' a seemingly upset Eijaz tells.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya is all set to enter the house tonight, and one of the nominated contestants will get eliminated. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

