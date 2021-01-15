Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni taunts Rakhi Sawant about her husband during their fight: Tera pati gayab hai

Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant once again fight with each other and call each other as fake. Aly Goni drags Rakhi’s husband into the fight.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting exciting day by day. The remaining contestants are putting all their efforts to win the trophy. They are leaving no stone unturned in proving themselves. In the new promo, once again Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant are seen fighting and their fight will turn ugly when both will drag each other’s partner in it. It is reported that the fight will start over Sonali Phogat’s confession that she has feelings for Aly.

As per the new video, Aly is asking about something to Sonali, but Rakhi replies saying that she is not talking because she is hurt. Aly asks her not to speak then Rakhi says that she is just informing. Upon this Aly gets more irritated and taunts Rakhi saying ‘Tera pati kahan kahan hai, vo toh gayab hai’. Rakhi does not like this and starts yelling at him. Aly also taunted her saying that now you will start your fake track.

The new promo video released by Colors channel read, “Kya #SonaliPhogat ke kandhe pe rakh ke #RakhiSawant aur @AlyGoni kar rahe hain ek dusre par personal teeron se vaar?”

Earlier also Aly Goni had accused Rakhi saying that Jasmin was eliminated from the show because of her. Aly said Rakhi allegedly cursed their relationship. While defending herself, Rakhi had said, I just said ki 'Tota udd jaye na ki maina'. I haven't evicted Jasmin." He even warned Sawant that she has broken his heart and he will make her time miserable inside the house.

