Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly, Pavitra, Eijaz Abhinav, Rahul 'kick out' most underserving contestant from the house

In tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants will get a chance to 'kick out' their counterpart who they think does is not worthy of staying in the show at this crucial stage. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 housemates and viewers got the 'biggest shock' yesterday as revealed that the finale is 'very close.' The host shared that by the next week only, only four contestants will be in the house, while others will get eliminated. However, the host also shared that the BB 14 game will not be over, but there will be some 'unexpected twists.'

Now, the makers have released a new promo, wherein the contestants are seen venting their anger out on other inmates. Bigg Boss gams housemates a chance to reveal which 'one contestant' would they like to evict tonight. However, they will have to 'kick out' that person using a football having the person's photo. Aly Goni goes to kick Pavitra Punia out citing that he does not understand her game. The actress seems to be hurt by Aly's gesture and takes his name in turn. Pavitra cites that Aly had entered BB 14 to support Jasmin Bhasin, but she is strong enough to play her game. She refrains from 'kicking' a ball with Aly's photo stating that she took him as a friend.

Next, Eijaz Khan wishes to throw Nikki Tamboli out of the BB 14 house, calling her 'badtameez.' Later, Abhinav takes Rahul's name, and the singer takes the former's name. Rahul cites that Abhinav did not deserve to be in the show since day one, so muts be thrown out ASAP. However, while kicking the football, Rahul has an 'oops' moment as he slips, leaving Rubina and Abhinav in splits.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Elimination ke ghane baadal chaayein hain sab par! Gharwalon ko karna hai apne napasand sadasya ko kick-out. Kaun ho jayega ghar se beghar? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss14 #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/QBnhXlRTIv — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2020

Well, it would be interesting to see who goes against who and which contestant will get eliminated tonight from the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's mom REACTS to her spat with Rubina Dilaik, her game after BFF Aly Goni's entry

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×