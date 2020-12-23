  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi Khan to choose Vikas Gupta over Rahul Vaidya in captaincy task; Will they patch up?

Arshi Khan will ditch Rahul Vaidya to support Vikas Gupta in the captaincy task. Will the friends-turned-foes mend their differences?
9848 reads Mumbai
Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan patch up Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi Khan to choose Vikas Gupta over Rahul Vaidya in captaincy task; Will they patch up?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's 'nasty' brawl will be remembered by viewers, even after Bigg Boss 14's closure. Be it Arshi's provocations or Vikas' aggressive push, their fight was the ugliest in this season, so far. Vikas re-entered the BB 14 house last night after being ousted for breaking the rules. Vikas' return left Arshi startled. Though the two declared a sort of 'war' against each other, it seems like tables will turn tonight. 

The makers have shared a recent promo, which hints towards Arshi and Vikas' probable patch up. The captaincy task continues, with Rahul Vaidya and Vikas fighting for the captain's seat in the end. And the decision-maker will be none other than Arshi Khan. Yes, Arshi will get power to either side Vikas or support Rahul Vaidya. Though Arshi promises to back Rahul, she reveals that according to her, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. Arshi's statements send shock waves, and housemates are surprised to see her sudden change of mind. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 20 Written Update: Kashmera gets EVICTED; Salman 'replaces' Aly with Rubina as captain

As Arshi ditches Rahul, he expresses his disappointment towards her. However, Rubina pushes Arshi not to get influenced by anyone and claims that it is her chance to write-off her past mistakes with Vikas. 

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here: 

It would be interesting to see who Arshi ultimately supports, Rahul, or Vikas. But it looks like she wants to mend her differences with him. Before the final decision, Arshi will get emotional in front of Vikas, as they fight over a sack. Arshi tears and blames others for intentionally pit her against Vikas, making her look bad. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Arshi and Vikas will bury their hatch? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli's mom slams Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan for their cheap comments against the actress

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Vikas Gupta makes grand RETURN & leaves Arshi Khan surprised: My blackmailing fear is over
Bigg Boss 14: December 14 Written Update: Vikas Gupta ELIMINATED for 'throwing' Arshi Khan into the pool
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta's fight gets UGLY as they drag parents; Latter PUSHES her in pool
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi threatens to 'hit' Vikas with a vessel as they fight; Jasmin and Eijaz intervene
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Phogat REACTS to Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's ugly fight: I empathise with him
Bigg Boss 14: Vishal Singh takes witty jibe on Vikas Gupta’s return: Let’s call the show comeback season 14
Anonymous 6 minutes ago

I got them all right..A7 yayy!!