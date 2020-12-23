Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Arshi Khan to choose Vikas Gupta over Rahul Vaidya in captaincy task; Will they patch up?

Arshi Khan will ditch Rahul Vaidya to support Vikas Gupta in the captaincy task. Will the friends-turned-foes mend their differences?

Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's 'nasty' brawl will be remembered by viewers, even after Bigg Boss 14's closure. Be it Arshi's provocations or Vikas' aggressive push, their fight was the ugliest in this season, so far. Vikas re-entered the BB 14 house last night after being ousted for breaking the rules. Vikas' return left Arshi startled. Though the two declared a sort of 'war' against each other, it seems like tables will turn tonight.

The makers have shared a recent promo, which hints towards Arshi and Vikas' probable patch up. The captaincy task continues, with Rahul Vaidya and Vikas fighting for the captain's seat in the end. And the decision-maker will be none other than Arshi Khan. Yes, Arshi will get power to either side Vikas or support Rahul Vaidya. Though Arshi promises to back Rahul, she reveals that according to her, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. Arshi's statements send shock waves, and housemates are surprised to see her sudden change of mind.

As Arshi ditches Rahul, he expresses his disappointment towards her. However, Rubina pushes Arshi not to get influenced by anyone and claims that it is her chance to write-off her past mistakes with Vikas.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

It would be interesting to see who Arshi ultimately supports, Rahul, or Vikas. But it looks like she wants to mend her differences with him. Before the final decision, Arshi will get emotional in front of Vikas, as they fight over a sack. Arshi tears and blames others for intentionally pit her against Vikas, making her look bad.

